Geelong’s Cake Bar for sale after Shark Tank success

Tessa Hayward | 16 JULY 2018
Cake Bar is well known for its deliciously indulgent cakes. Picture: Mark Wilson.
If you have a massive sweet tooth and are looking for the recipe for success, Cake Bar in central Geelong has been listed for sale.

The business, that has been open since December last year, is on the market after new opportunities arose for the owners — Geelong’s Charles Corby and his Sydney business partners, siblings Kaisser, Rosa and Sam Khater.

The Khater siblings featured on Newtork Ten’s Shark Tank in May promoting their other business Dessert Boxes, which creates and delivers delicious delights for celebrations.

Their pitch resulted in mentorship and a $300,000 investment for a 12% share in the business from Naomi Simson, founder of online experience gift retailer RedBalloon.

Cake Bar Geelong

The business Cake Bar is for sale and the owners hope someone will continue it. Picture: Mike Dugdale.

Kaisser says since the show aired their business has exploded.

“We have gone from just being in Sydney and Melbourne to being national and now we are looking at some international expansion as well,” he says.

“I decided I couldn’t focus on Cake Bar anymore and it wouldn’t be fair to put it all on Charles because he is working on another two projects Pasta Bar and Dumpling Bar.

“We decided it would make sense to move on from the operation that we own together.”

Dessert Boxes Shark Tank

Dessert Boxes owners Kaiser, Rose and Samantha Khater with Shark Tank judge Naomi Simson.

Kaisser says the Cake Bar business, located at 154 Moorabool St, Geelong, is going extremely well.

“We have been lucky it has been tracking so well,” he said.

The business has a full liquor licence, newly renovated fit out, modern set-up and is exposed to a heavy flow of traffic.

The business is for sale for $40,000 through Advance Business Brokers, Geelong.

This article from the Geelong Advertiser originally appeared as “Cake Bar for sale as owner wows Shark Tank with Dessert Boxes”.

