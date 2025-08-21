Adelaide’s commercial strength lures global brand

The strength of Adelaide’s commercial property market has lured one of the world’s leading real estate brands back to the City of Churches.

Century 21 have just opened Century 21 Commercial Adelaide, the brands first commercial return to the Adelaide market in 12 years.

Matt Lazarus, formerly of Ray White Norwood, will head up the team.

It’s a choice the brand are confident is a good fit, with Mr Lazarus never listing or selling a residential property.

While other C21 offices sell a mix of residential and commercial, the city office’s focus will be purely commercial.

“South Australia has a strong and growing commercial property market. Like other Australian markets, the market is transforming with the evolving economy and I believe it’s as important as ever for commercial agents to be across the plethora of sub markets within the commercial sector,” Mr Lazarus said.

“I’m passionate about elevating the standard of commercial property marketing and ensuring every asset is presented with a high level of care and a thoughtful strategy.

“Strategic marketing is a key strength of our team, and a core focus will be on positioning and promoting our properties to the right audience be they in South Australia, broader Australia or across Asia.”

Joining the team is Ronald Ozeri, also from Ray White Norwood, bringing an expertise in retail and business sales, and a knowledge of AI technologies the business will draw on to stay at the forefront of innovation.

C21 Commercial Adelaide’s office is at 195 Wakefield St.

The brand’s return to the city comes as Ray White data shows South Australia’s commercial market emerged as the standout performer by percentage growth, recording $3.5 billion in commercial property transactions, and achieving a whopping 16.9 per cent increase in dollar volume.

This is despite experiencing an 11.5 per cent decline in transaction numbers.

According to the report, this performance represents significantly improved investor confidence in the state’s economic fundamentals and ongoing infrastructure development, with both domestic private investors and selective institutional capital driving activity.

Ray White Group head of research Vanessa Rader said the outlook across the nation was positive.

“As we move into 2025/26, the combination of improving interest rate conditions, continued population growth, and Australia’s political stability positions all states for potential growth, though the market may continue to favour larger transactions over smaller deals,” she said.

