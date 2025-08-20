New $60m Mambourin shopping centre reveals major retailers

Well-known food chains and a Coles supermarket will be among the retailers at a new $60m shopping centre in Melbourne’s west set to open next month.

The 7500sq m Mambourin Marketplace on Delama Blvd is slated to launch in September 2025.

The Frasers Property Australia project is being built in the suburb of Mambourin, about 7km from Werribee.

Joining the Coles will be a range of specialty stores including health and medical offerings like Plus Fitness, Beauty Canvas, Will’s Nails & Beauty, Choice Pharmacy and a Doctors & Co medical centre.

Fresh food options will include the Grace Oz Grocery, Mambourin Meat & Fish and Mambourin Fruit and Veg.

Other retailers on the list are Sarnandoz Barber, Fantastic Variety, Blue Hippo Laundry, Mambourin Marketplace Lotto and My Fone Repairs.

And hospitality outlets Naturals Street Kitchen, François, Burger Point, Smokin’ Joes Pizza & Pasta, Flappy’s Fried Chicken and Sushi Hub will provide a range of dining options.

Flappy’s, based in Sydney, is a family-run eatery specialising in Louisiana-style fried chicken.

The restaurants became famous in NSW after a video of its sauce went viral in 2023, prompting foodies from interstate and even overseas to visit.

The Mambourin store will be Flappy’s first Victorian outlet, while the cafe François already has bases at Westfield Fountain Gate and Eastland.

Run by hospitality expert James Meunier and his long-term business partner Vyvy, it offers beverages including coffee, plus sandwiches, New York-style bagels, pastries and desserts.

Mr Meunier said he and his family were local to the Mambourin area.

“I’ve watched the Mambourin community grow and I’ve seen first-hand the progress of the new neighbourhood shopping centre,” Mr Meunier said.

“There’s no other coffee offer like François in this part of the western suburbs so we’re looking forward to bringing great coffee and food, generous service and some real European flair to the local community.”

The marketplace will also feature a landscaped children’s play area surrounded by greenery and seating for parents, near the outdoor dining area.

Frasers Property Australia development director Thomas Rethati said the retailers at Mambourin Marketplace would celebrate the area’s different flavours.

“Mambourin Marketplace will serve as a dynamic hub where residents can connect, discover authentic experiences, and enjoy the distinct character that only a community-driven shopping centre can provide,” Mr Rethati added.

