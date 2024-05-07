New $55m medical hub opens for Brisbane’s northside

A new $55m medical centre that took two years to build in the midst of the construction crisis has opened doors in Brisbane’s northside, hoping to take some pressure off nearby hospitals.

The four-storey 5,500sq m Chermside Health Hub officially opened May 3 offering world class medical services that proponents hope will help take some of the pressure off local hospitals and make it easier for people to get a wide range of treatment under one roof.

Developed by Cornerstone Group, the health hub is the eighth that the developer has created. The Chermside building is currently 75 per cent leased – with the full occupation set to provide access to a wide range of specialists from GPs, to vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, cardiologists, obesity specialists, rehabilitation services, pathologists, and radiology experts.

Cornerstone Group director Simon Heazlewood said their focus was on “delivering integrated, efficient and accessible care, addressing both primary and specialised healthcare needs within the community, and having that process happen as smoothly as possible for people seeking treatment”.

The group’s head of development Luke Goodwin said the Chermside Health Hub took just over two years to build – having been done during a challenging construction period after the impact of Covid on the construction sector.

“The construction team did a fantastic job in navigating these challenges to deliver a great building,” he said.

A key factor was the Group’s ability to use their own internal construction team.

“The construction of the Chermside Health Hub was impacted by some significant weather events during 2022 along with some supply chain and construction labour shortages which led to a longer than usual construction period. The construction period was approximately 26 months, just over two years.”

“The key outcome to achieve this was the use of our in-house construction team to deliver the project. This allowed full transparency and open communication around any challenges in delivery.”

The building has more than 180 car spaces and easy access to public transport, a rooftop terrace wellbeing green space, Adonis Cafe at street level which opens from 6am daily, and capacity for future operating theatres to be installed in the facility.

Among those pleased with the services was patient Lily Turner who said it was “really convenient” thanks to loads of parking and public transport.

“From seeing my GP, to getting bloods done then being referred to a specialist. It was so handy being in the one place.”