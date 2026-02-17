New $100m retail hub set to be built at Bacchus Marsh gateway

A new $100m large-format retail hub anchored by hardware giant Bunnings is set to be built in Bacchus Marsh.

Plans have been lodged with the State Government to fast track development of the 15,000sq m complex at the corner of Parwan Rd and Fisken St.

The hub on the town’s southeast gateway, to be known as Bacchus Marsh Central, will offer a mix of large-format retail stores, national lifestyle and homemaker brands and food and beverage offerings.

About 40 per cent of the complex is already committed, with construction expected to start at the end of this quarter, pending planning approval.

Developer The Gull Group is targeting an Easter 2027 opening.

It has signed building contracts with Troon Group to deliver what will be the area’s first dedicated large-format retail precinct and commissioned Colliers to handle leasing.

Colliers was unable to disclose which retailers have already signed on for the hub, but The Gull Group joint managing director Alistair Gull said Bunnings would be a major tenant.

“To have the number one large format retailer in the town is a great thing and they have been trying to get there for 10 years,” Mr Gull said.

“There’s no Bunnings at the moment so they’ll be an anchor tenant and we are talking to those other retailers because they can see the benefit of being next to that major drawcard.”

He said Bacchus Marsh Central would become a major commercial hub to support the region’s population, which is forecast to double over the next 20 years.

It is strategically positioned on the cusp of the Parwan growth corridor and employment precinct and moments from Bacchus Marsh train station.

“The project represents a major investment in the future of Bacchus Marsh,” he said.

“The new retail centre will deliver more shopping choice for local families, already attracting and anchoring leading national retailers, and create hundreds of jobs during construction and ongoing operations.”

The Gull Group is the joint founder of the billion-dollar Stonehill residential estate in Bacchus Marsh. Its core business subsidiary Country Club Living also recently completed the nearby Bellbrook Gardens Country Club over 55s village.

Colliers retail leasing associate director Jake Beckwith said the planned retail hub would be the first true dedicated large-format retail precinct in the Moorabool region.

“It’s a game-changer for the local retail landscape, bringing a level of scale and amenity that hasn’t been available before,” Mr Beckwith said.

“This is exactly the type of development national brands are seeking to service growing regional markets.”

As well as pad sites, the centre offers flexible showrooms sizes starting from 600sq m with signage opportunities, on grade parking and rear loading.