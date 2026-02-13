Werribee: New $88m hub to ease Watton St parking battle

An $88m shopping hub is set to bring 42 new stores and a new Coles to Werribee, easing the Watton St parking battle.

Riverwalk Village will span 26,000sq m across two sites, developed by Oreana, at the corner of Newmarket Rd and Princes Hwy, anchored by a full-line Coles supermarket and Liquorland.

The development will include 377 car spaces, aimed at relieving pressure on the busy strip where drivers often circle for up to 15 minutes during peak times.

RELATED: $85m mega-hub to transform Melbourne’s west

Salvos to join major brands at booming retail hub

Inside the $4.5bn plan for Melb’s fringe

Named tenants confirmed to date include Anytime Fitness, Direct Chemist Outlet and Oceana Health, alongside with other food and beverage operators, forming a combined dining, health and day-to-day services precinct for the Riverwalk community.

The project lands in one of Melbourne’s fastest-growing western corridors, where thousands of new homes have been delivered in recent years while retail infrastructure has lagged behind population growth.

Colliers Melbourne project leasing manager Chris McLaren said strong enquiry from operators reflected the scale of the existing catchment surrounding the site and the establishment of a new hub.

“Parking in Watton St can be extremely challenging, so delivering a site where people can easily access everyday services without circling for 15 minutes is a major point of difference,” Mr McLaren said.

“It’s more than a shopping destination, Riverwalk Village is a vibrant hub where community and convenience come together.”

He said while Riverwalk was technically a greenfield development, it effectively functioned as infill given the established and expanding population around it.

Oreana managing director Tony Sass said the $88m investment was designed to service a maturing suburb.

“This investment reflects our confidence in the continued growth of Werribee and the surrounding catchment,” Mr Sass said.

Early works are already underway, with the centre to be delivered in two stages.

The first retailers are expected to open in the first half of 2027.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Why these iconic Vic restaurants disappeared

Inside Australia’s wild pancake chain war

Food icons end Frankston’s $11m waterfront ‘curse’

david.bonaddio@news.com.au