Nelson Bay high-rise apartment block renamed after Sydney tragedy approved

Authorities have given approval to a hi-rise residential apartment block in regional NSW, that was renamed after the horror Oatlands car crash, in which four children were tragically killed.

Port Stephens Councillors have approved building modifications to a eight-storey $35m upscale development in the heart of Nelson Bay.

The site at 35-39 Donald Street was originally given the go-ahead by planning authorities, before the new owners of the projects lodged modifications.

The building was originally known as Manta Ray, but it was renamed Angelina, after being purchased by Sydney’s Rock Form group.

The Director of Rock Form is Daniel Abdallah, whose children Sienna, 8, Angelina, 12, and Antony, 13, were killed alongside cousin Veronique Sakr, 11, after they were struck by a ute as they walked on a footpath to get ice cream in February 2020.

Leila and Danny Abdallah shocked the nation by publicly forgiving the driver who killed their three children and their cousin.

Last week, they were invited to the Vatican to meet the Pope to share their message of forgiveness.

Upon receiving approval to modify Angelina Apartments, Mr Abdallah told the Port Stephens Examiner he is excited about the economic benefits the building will bring to the popular holiday town.

“Bringing more people into the town centre will give businesses a boost in the quieter months and we aim to be using as many local tradies as possible during construction,” he said.

“All going well we expect that the building will be ready for occupation in June 2024.”

Angelina Apartments is being brought to market by LJ Hooker Nelson Bay agents Graeme Schmarr and Jason Brennan.

Nelson Bay sits around an hour’s drive north of Newcastle and about 2.5 hours drive north of Sydney.

This new development is one of the location’s most significant in decades.

“Overlooking beautiful Port Stephens, this new eight storey, architect designed apartment complex will offer fifty-six boutique one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments and penthouses,” the listing reads.

“With large open plan living areas opening out onto generous balconies to create beautiful and functional spaces many with stunning views, Angelina Apartments will feature quality appliances and premium kitchen and bathroom fixtures and fittings throughout.

“The village atmosphere of Nelson Bay town centre is right at your door with a plethora of cafes, bars, restaurants, boutique shopping and services as well as the famous dAlbora Marina. The stunning beaches of Little Beach, Shoal Bay and Dutchies Beach can all be easily accessed via footpaths and cycleways.”

