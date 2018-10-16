Real commercial

Neglected Frankston chapel given new life before auction

News
Ming Haw Lim | 16 OCTOBER 2018
51/325 Nepean Highway is a landmark in central Frankston close to the beach.
51/325 Nepean Highway is a landmark in central Frankston close to the beach.

A long-neglected wedding chapel in a prime Frankston spot has been renovated and restored ahead of being sent to auction. 

The 500sqm 51/325 Nepean Highway site has two levels and 10 parking spaces.

It is adjacent to a former reception centre and the former Ambassador Hotel turned apartment block.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Last purchased in March 2017 by investors for $462,000, the property has been renovated and fitted out to suit a variety of uses.

51/325 Nepean Highway Frankston

The site looks across the water.

It also sold in 2009 for $440,000 and the vendors are seeking a sale in the $1.25 million price range.

“This is a unique offering and the property had been vacant and dilapidated for some years,” Hocking Stuart Frankston agent Anthony Sansalone says.

The Frankston chapel’s decorative windows have been retained.

“The owners have retained the shape of the building and also the original decorative windows.”

Sansalone says the double-storey building has multiple uses and now has a separate title to the former reception centre.

51/325 Nepean Highway Frankston Chapel

The space could be turned into medical or professional suites.

It could be used as a wedding chapel, medical suites or offices to take advantage of a central location close to shopping, the foreshore, train station and amenities.

Sansalone says the site is an iconic landmark at the gateway to Frankston, and comes with main road exposure and features such as a winding staircase with decorative windows.

Seven of the parking spaces are covered and the property can return $90,000 a year with low overheads.

It heads to auction on October 20.

This article from Leader Newspapers originally appeared as “Frankston wedding chapel seeks cashed-up suitor”.

Related Articles

News

Frankston Ford site sold for $13.25m

Frankston Ford site sold for $13.25m

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag
Related Articles

News

Frankston Ford site sold for $13.25m

Frankston Ford site sold for $13.25m

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.