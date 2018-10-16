Neglected Frankston chapel given new life before auction

51/325 Nepean Highway is a landmark in central Frankston close to the beach.

A long-neglected wedding chapel in a prime Frankston spot has been renovated and restored ahead of being sent to auction.

The 500sqm 51/325 Nepean Highway site has two levels and 10 parking spaces.

It is adjacent to a former reception centre and the former Ambassador Hotel turned apartment block.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Last purchased in March 2017 by investors for $462,000, the property has been renovated and fitted out to suit a variety of uses.

It also sold in 2009 for $440,000 and the vendors are seeking a sale in the $1.25 million price range.

“This is a unique offering and the property had been vacant and dilapidated for some years,” Hocking Stuart Frankston agent Anthony Sansalone says.

“The owners have retained the shape of the building and also the original decorative windows.”

Sansalone says the double-storey building has multiple uses and now has a separate title to the former reception centre.

It could be used as a wedding chapel, medical suites or offices to take advantage of a central location close to shopping, the foreshore, train station and amenities.

Sansalone says the site is an iconic landmark at the gateway to Frankston, and comes with main road exposure and features such as a winding staircase with decorative windows.

Seven of the parking spaces are covered and the property can return $90,000 a year with low overheads.

It heads to auction on October 20.

This article from Leader Newspapers originally appeared as “Frankston wedding chapel seeks cashed-up suitor”.