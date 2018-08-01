Buy
Frankston
‘Rare and affordable’ Frankston fuel stop to be sold
Owning a slice of notorious Frankston hotel comes with small catch
If it sounds too good to be true, it very well could be.
Beachside Frankston Caltex among seven to be sold
One of the nation’s biggest fuel providers is selling off seven Melbourne petrol stations to developers.
Neglected Frankston chapel given new life before auction
A long-neglected wedding chapel in a prime Frankston spot has been renovated and restored ahead of being sent to auction.
Frankston Ford site sold for $13.25m
A local investor has snapped up a site that is the long-term home of Frankston’s Ford dealership.
Frankston Ford site to rev up investors
A site that is home to one of Melbourne’s flagship Ford dealerships is on the market, in a rare opportunity to enter Frankston’s automotive precinct. The Overton Rd property has housed Jeff Wignall Ford since …
Record yields as investors flock to childcare centres
Predictions that childcare centres will become Australia’s most sought after commercial property asset class are proving prophetic, after record sales at auctions in Sydney and Melbourne.
