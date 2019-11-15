‘Murder Mall’: Surry Hills Village development approved

Developer TOGA’s long-awaited redevelopment of Surry Hills Village — that some unkindly refer to as “Murder Mall’ — has been given the thumbs up by City of Sydney council.

And CEO of TOGA, Fabrizio Perilli, has confirmed to the Wentworth Courier in an exclusive interview tonight that the most expensive penthouse in the luxury retail and apartment project has already sold to an Australian expat based in the United States for just under $6 million.

“That’s sold in the last three weeks,” Perilli says, “but the sales so far have been across the board — the one-bedders, two-bedders and three-bedders.”

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Final development approval by the council came last night, three years after TOGA bought the 1.2 hectare site of the crumbling old shopping centre — apparently nicknamed “Murder Mall” about a decade ago because it was so rundown.

Construction was set to start in January of this year — but now it’s not scheduled to start until the second half of next year. And it won’t be complete until 2023.

“It’s a cracking site — obviously we’d like things to be done faster, but that’s the world we live in,” Mr Perilli said.

The blocks will range from four storeys to seven storeys. The DA had been held up by having to address community concerns that ranged from resolving minor design issues and traffic management problems.

He says 25% of the first release in the 154 apartments has sold without the development being marketed.

“It’s only been on the market for three weeks and with the DA being approved last night, that provides the certainty that everyone wants to see so now its onwards and upwards,” he says.

Located on the corner of Cleveland & Baptist Street, the SJB-designed apartments — some with city views and large garden areas — average about $1 million per bedroom, with one-bedders at $1.03 million; two-bedders at $2.09 million and three bedders $2.87 million.

Along with Coles and Vintage sellers, there will be a laneway featuring boutiques, providores, restaurants, street cafes and underground car parking.

The master-planned precinct will also offer its residents and neighbouring community a diverse range of spaces including densely landscaped green areas, a new 517-square metre public park, market-style retail, dining precinct and pedestrian laneway linking Marriott Street and Baptist Street.

He says he is confident that next month’s opening of the light rail — the Surry Hills stop is only five minutes’ walk away — will help make the project attractive to buyers across the city.

This article from the Wentworth Courier originally appeared as “Surry Hills Village by Toga approved by City of Sydney with $6m penthouse already sold”.