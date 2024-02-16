Mudamuckla farm on SA’s Eyre Peninsula owned by one family for 113 years hits the market

A former Australian Farmer and Grain Grower of the Year is selling the Eyre Peninsula farm his family has owned for more than a century with a $20m price tag.

Peter Kuhlmann has listed the 18,400ha Mudamuckla landholding at 42666 Eyre Highway, which is about 40km east of Ceduna and one of the state’s largest contiguous cropping properties, for sale 113 years after his family first purchased it.

Affectionately known as Mudabie, it is a mixed-farming operation focusing on broad-hectare dryland cropping and a breeding flock of merinos for prime lamb and wool production.

About 12,476ha is considered arable, while the rest of the property includes two historic homesteads, four staff residences, extensive farm shedding, stock handling facilities and on-farm grain storage.

Expressions of interest are being sought until mid-March, with offers above $20m expected.

JLL Agribusiness agent Jock Grimshaw, who is selling the property with Geoff Warriner and Chris Holgar as a turnkey operation, said they were expecting strong interest from corporate and institutional groups.

“With its position in the renowned Eyre Peninsula, Mudabie enjoys proximity to the deep-sea Thevenard Port, creating immediate access to critical export channels, as well as multiple grain receival sites, all connected via direct frontage to the Eyre Highway, providing ease of access to end-markets,” he said.

“This ready-made network enhances its core appeal as a turnkey operation, with features including an extensive suite of plant and equipment, established management systems, and outstanding structural and ancillary improvements, including two historic homesteads, staff residences and an airstrip.”

Mr Holgar said the property was operated by a team with significant local knowledge and more than 70 years experience in agriculture.

Mr Kuhlmann, who was named Australian Farmer and Grain Grower of the Year in 2012, took over as managing director in 1981.

“The Kuhlmann’s ongoing investment in education, research and technology has positioned Mudabie as a leader in the agricultural sector,” Mr Holgar said.

Expressions of interest close at 4pm on Thursday, March 14.