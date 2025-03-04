‘Much needed’ project to transform Sydney’s northwest

A proposal for an 873 dwelling project set to transform part of Sydney’s northwest has been approved.

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has given the green light to Deicorp’s East Showgrounds project – which will include five residential buildings designed by GroupGSA and TURNER and 3,500 sqm of open public space.

The development will be part of the Hills Showground Station Precinct that will transform the area into a residential town centre.

The new Precinct East site on Andalusian Way, Castle Hill will consist of five buildings and include landscaped courtyards, a public park and an outdoor recreational area with a children’s playground.

MORE: Local Bunnings’ crazy plan for year 2078

It will sit next to Deicorp’s 430-unit Hills Showground Village which is now under construction.

Deicorp was selected by Landcom and Sydney Metro to develop the sites.

Precinct East will consist of 136 one-bedroom, 527 two-bedroom and 210 three-bedroom homes.

“This approval will allow us to start construction on a range of beautifully designed, conveniently located apartments and create another vibrant, walkable and well-connected community,” Deicorp’s founder Fouad Deiri said

“These new homes will provide their residents with a seamless connection to jobs and services along Metro North West, and the new Hills Showground Village retail precinct currently under construction.

MORE: Vacant lot sells for $20m

“We look forward to deliver this much-needed housing that adds to our significant pipeline of projects along the Metro line, which includes Tallawong Village, Hills Showground Village, and The Five Ways in Crows Nest which recently was granted development approval.”

“Importantly, the East Showgrounds development will include 44 affordable housing apartments for key workers on the doorstep of Sydney’s Metro rail line.”

MORE: $463m affordable homes plan approved