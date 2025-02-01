realcommercial.com.au logo

Time & Place will lodge a planning application for historic Ford site
The famed motoring company has sold off a piece of Australian manufacturing history to a developer determined to revamp it with a $250m plan.
Aqualand prestige arm to offer wholesale and wealthy private investors access to select projects
The developer is looking for institutions and wealthy backers to back its latest wave of selected projects which includes three key sites on Sydney’s north shore.
Deicorp’s major urban renewal project will ride city’s Metro boom
The project is the latest by the rapidly expanding developer as it takes on more sites in Sydney.
‘Pivotal moment’ for sustainable housing at scale
Property developer MODEL has launched a $250m fund for its build-to-rent projects, with the aim of building 5000 ‘sustainable’ apartments.
