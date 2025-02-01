Find property
Sydney hotel to become luxury unit tower as JDH Capital exits
News
Time & Place will lodge a planning application for historic Ford site
The famed motoring company has sold off a piece of Australian manufacturing history to a developer determined to revamp it with a $250m plan.
News
Aqualand prestige arm to offer wholesale and wealthy private investors access to select projects
The developer is looking for institutions and wealthy backers to back its latest wave of selected projects which includes three key sites on Sydney’s north shore.
News
Deicorp’s major urban renewal project will ride city’s Metro boom
The project is the latest by the rapidly expanding developer as it takes on more sites in Sydney.
News
‘Pivotal moment’ for sustainable housing at scale
Property developer MODEL has launched a $250m fund for its build-to-rent projects, with the aim of building 5000 ‘sustainable’ apartments.
