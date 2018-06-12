MS Limited to sell Nerve Centre in Box Hill move

120 Thames St, Box Hill, will be the new home to multiple sclerosis advocacy body MS Limited.

Multiple Sclerosis Limited is making a move from their Nerve Centre building in Blackburn to a new home opposite Box Hill Hospital.

MS Limited spent $9.5 million for the property at 120 Thames St which will provide better convenience for patients and help them build their relationship with the hospitals multiple sclerosis specialists, according to acting chief executive Sandra Walker.

MS advocates for and supports sufferers of the neurological disease that affects the transmission of nerve impulses around the body.

And they will relocate to the 1690sq m property which comes with a permit for 20 medical service providers by Christmas, planning to pay for the move with the sale of their current home.

“We hope to move in by Christmas and the Blackburn site will go on the market,” Walker says.

“The new site is closer to the Box Hill medical and shopping precincts, which means our community will be able to combine visits to us in our new office with other essential medical appointments as we are opposite Box Hill Hospital, next to Ekera Medical Centre and near the Epworth Eastern.

“As we settle into our new home we will also be engaging with health providers in the local community to look at partnerships that will be beneficial to our constituents.”

But it had been a hard decision to leave their long time home at the Nerve Centre in Blackburn behind.

“Yes, it was definitely a hard decision to decide to leave the Nerve Centre, as it has been a part of the MS community for a very long time,” Walker says.

Many of the businesses currently also working from the Blackburn site will move with them and they hope in time to add to the list of services, taking advantage of the permits for medical service providers.

“This may include a specialist gym and the opportunity to work closer with social and applied researchers,” she said.

CBRE’s Bianca Butterworth was among those who arranged the sale on behalf of a private investor, and says the property attracted a mix of local and Asia-based buyers.

“A significant level of inquiry was received from investors and owner occupiers who found the rarity of a premium medical property in the eastern suburbs incredibly appealing despite being offered vacant possession,” Butterworth says.

The sale worked out to about $10,520 a square metre.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “MS Limited buys Box Hill future home, will sell the Nerve Centre”.