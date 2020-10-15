Most-viewed: Race on to secure $15m Kirribilli waterfront gem

A once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy a piece of Kirribilli’s waterfront is making a splash on the commercial property market, with the property already turning heads.

The 1269sqm estate at 2-4 Stannards Place, Kirribilli is on the market for the first time since 1938, offering buyers with deep pockets the chance to usher the exclusive north shore asset into a new era.

The property, which includes a circa 1920s bungalow and mid-century home that are in need of renovation, is being marketed at around $15 million, with commercial buyers potentially eyeing it as a development site.

It was among the most-viewed properties nationally on Realcommercial.com.au over the past week, though retail and industrial assets continue to capture their share of attention as buyers look to invest.

Here are the listings making news across the country.

QLD: Sizzler still simmering on top

S2, 2506 Gold Coast Highway, Mermaid Beach

While the opportunity to purchase a huge Mermaid Beach site that comprises a former Sizzler restaurant, KFC and a number of other sought-after tenants was all the rage last week, this week it’s the chance to lease the Sizzler component alone that potential tenants are talking about.

The Sizzler restaurant, which is due to close in the coming weeks after years as a popular dining destination, is being offered as a ready-to-use space for a restaurant, offering 710sqm of space on a prime Gold Coast Highway site.

It is the first time in 35 years that the property has hit the leasing market.

ACT: Rare chance to buy a supermarket and bottle-o

1/6 Grazier La, Belconnen

Commercial property investments don’t come any more sought-after than a brand new supermarket and liquor store leased to Australia’s biggest retailers.

Located in Canberra’s new ‘Republic’ development, the Woolworths and BWS outlet has a readymade client base in the surrounding buildings, with 1200 apartments, 6000sqm of commercial space and the 135-bed Adobe hotel, along with a 500-space public car park.

Fully leased and returning $639,220, the property is on the market through expressions of interest until October 29.

VIC: Childcare remains sought-after

138 Hoffmans Road, Essendon

A high-end childcare facility in Essendon swept all before it in the Victorian market, with potential purchasers swayed by its significant annual income and potential to be leased until 2050.

Leased by national operator Guardian on a new 10-year lease with two 10-year options, the property returns more than $490,000 in annual rent and is licensed to hold 131 children.

It occupies a substantial 1894sqm site and includes 22 car spaces, and benefits from a location near a number of local primary schools.

The property is for sale via a tender process, which closes on October 29.

SA: Make this Post a winner

29 Playford Crescent, Salisbury North

Industrial properties have all but taken over the top end of the commercial property search arena in South Australia, with the asset class making up eight of the state’s top 10 most-viewed properties of the week.

And at the top of the list was this StarTrack postal hub at Salisbury North.

Leased to the Australian Postal Corporation, the 2727sqm site has 1422sqm of warehousing and office space, with two roller doors, two sets of gates and parking for up to 22 cars.

Close to multiple major arterials, the property returns $92,105 annually and is for sale through expressions of interest, closing October 29.

WA: Buy three shops in one

185 Walter Road, Dianella

Multiple options present at this trio of shops at Dianella in Perth’s northern suburbs.

Currently returning $45,000 per annum, two of the shops are occupied by a florist and a beauty business, while the third is vacant and open for occupation by the new owner or another tenant.

The 285sqm property includes a five-year lease to Skin and Ko with a further five-year option, a lease to Evergreen Florist to September 2021 with a further five-year option, and the potential to transform the third shop into consulting rooms, office or retail.

When fully leased, the property could return $67,000 annually – an 8% yield.

TAS: Rent a warehouse on the cheap

13 Sunderland Street, Moonah

You’ll do well to find better value on the industrial rental market than this warehouse at Moonah in Tasmania.

Featuring a 210sqm warehouse space with two car parks, remote controlled door, newly painted floor and a toilet, the property is being offered for just $460 per week plus GST and outgoings.

NT: Location leads way for Caltex servo

3 Lambrick Avenue, Bakewell

Interest remains strong for a key service station west of Darwin.

With a 15-year lease to one of the world’s biggest fuel operators and located alongside a shopping centre, the Caltex servo at Bakewell was atop the Northern Territory’s most-viewed properties for a second week.

The prominent corner ‘pad’ site sits at the entrance to a shopping centre anchored by Woolworths, BWS, Guzman Y Gomez and a medical centre, and is leased to billion-dollar multinational company EG Group, returning $390,000 plus GST annually

It is set down for auction on November 5.