Most-viewed properties: Dan Murphy’s, BP servo among retail surge

Commercial property seekers can’t get enough of retail assets despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, with the most-viewed property in four of Australia’s eight states and territories a retail listing.

Retail properties topped the charts over the past week in South Australia, Queensland, New South Wales and the Northern Territory, with a well-known Adelaide food stop leading the way as the number one property in the country.

The shop at 128 Unley Rd, Unley, just south of the city’s CBD, has been home to Finos Fine Foods for more than six years and is being offered for sale for the first time in a generation.

The property includes the cafe, a leased nail/beauty salon next door, and a residence.

It presents a range of options for buyers, with the ability to occupy, refurbish, invest or develop, with local zoning potentially allowing for up to five storeys and a mixture of uses including retail, office, commercial, community, civic and residential.

An expression of interest campaign closes on Monday, September 14.

Here are the properties leading the way in your home state.

VIC: A HOTEL IN ’SPA COUNTRY’

Daylesford Hotel, 2 Burke Square

Ever considered running your own country pub or hotel?

The Daylesford Hotel could be just the opportunity you’ve been waiting for, with the property’s leasehold currently on the market for $650,000.

One of a number of exciting hotel listings up for grabs across Australia, the Daylesford Hotel has been given an extensive facelift in recent years, with its historic bar retaining plenty of its original charm.

The future operator will take control of the bar and dining areas, private function room, beer garden, seven accommodation rooms and a one-bedroom apartment.

TAS: FIVE-STAR HOBART HOTEL

Islington Hotel, 321 Davey Street

Grab a piece of Hobart’s history and one of its most luxurious accommodation offerings at the same time, with the five-star Islington Hotel on the market.

Already generating enormous interest, the luxury property had more than double the number of views of any other Tasmanian commercial property over the past week.

Built in 1847 in Regency style, the hotel in its current form was opened in 2005 and is a curated hotel with an impressive art collection inside a heritage facade.

It is the only Virtuoso hotel in Tasmania, and is being offered through expressions of interest, which close on September 25.

QLD: PULL INTO A BP

134-136 Blackstone Road, Silkstone

Service stations continue to figure prominently among the most popular commercial properties, with their ‘essential’ status keeping them in investors’ sites.

The latest to tap into the demand is the BP at Silkstone, south-west of Brisbane, which was the most viewed property in Queensland in recent days.

Featuring an outstanding lease covenant, the property is tenanted to a BP operator until 2030, with another four five-year options, while an accompanying mechanical workshop makes up 5.6% of the property’s rental income and is on a five-year lease, expiring in September 2024.

Both leases have fixed 3% annual increases, with the property currently returning $283,570. Agents are anticipating a yield of around 6.25%.

NSW: DIVE INTO A DAN MURPHY’S

718-728 Military Road, Mosman

Retail openings in upmarket Mosman are always highly sought-after, as are Dan Murphy’s liquor outlets.

Put the two together and you’ve got a recipe for huge demand.

The Dan Murphy’s in Mosman offers a coveted lease to Woolworths until 2032, with further options extending as far as 2062.

With below-ground parking included, the property returns $642,213 per annum, including additional shop income.

It will be auctioned on Tuesday, September 15 at Doltone House Hyde Park.

WA: SNARE A SPACE IN THE EXCHANGE TOWER

2 The Esplanade, Perth

There’s a space for businesses of all shapes and sizes at Perth’s Exchange Tower, which has a variety of offices currently available for lease.

Located in the heart of the city, the office tower has offices available on the ground, 8th, 19th, 23rd and 35th floors, ranging from 141sqm to 1030sqm and many with brand new or near-new fitouts.

The 40-storey office tower has a bevy of facilities for tenants including a 125-seat conference centre, optional gym membership, ground floor cafe and state-of-the-art end-of-trip facilities.

NT: DIESEL STOP WITH BIG RETURNS

11 McCarthy Close, Wishart

The second service station to make the most-viewed list this week is a key ‘road train’ truck stop on the route to Darwin.

While only having three bays and no convenience shop, the property generates huge rental income from its 10-year direct lease to Caltex, which runs until 2034, with options to 2044.

The 3504sqm landholding returns $343,179 annually, with 3.5% annual rent increases, and is a popular refuelling stop among the nearby oil, gas, marine and logistics industries.

Pleasingly for investors, NT properties also attract no land tax. The property will be auctioned on September 15.

ACT:

Unit 4, 20 Isa Street, Fyshwick

Got $12,000? That’s enough to get you into this secure storage unit at Fyshwick, which is currently available to lease.

The 46sqm unit is touted as perfect for a car enthusiast to store their pride and joy, or for someone who’s moving and needs to safely store their belongings.

The property features a roller door, bathroom and LED lighting.