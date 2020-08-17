Live the dream with these Aussie pubs for sale right now

There’s nothing more Australian than a good pub.

Whether it’s your dream to run old school boozer or something a little less traditional, there are plenty of gems on the market right now.

Here are some of the best bars up for grabs around the country.

Daylesford Hotel

2 Burke Square, Daylesford, VIC

With its striking facade, the Daylesford Hotel (above) certainly stands out at the heart of this scenic gold rush town.

While the much-loved premises has had an extensive facelift in recent years, its bar has retained plenty of its charm.

A popular pub for both locals and tourists, the hotel also boasts a dining area, private function room and rear beer garden perfect for summertime drinks.

Upstairs there are also seven accommodation rooms and a one bedroom apartment.

The leasehold on the Daylesford Hotel is $650,000 and the agents are currently arranging private inspections.

Kulgera Roadhouse

Ghan, NT

The Mulga Bar at this remote roadhouse prides itself on not only being the first and last pub in the Northern Territory, it also claims to be the most central watering hole in all of Australia.

If your dream is to trade in the hustle and bustle of the city for life in the bush, this could be the pub for you.

Sprawling across almost 11ha, the Kulgera Roadhouse features cabins and facilities for camping and caravanning, along with a swimming pool.

There’s also a two bedroom manager’s residence on site.

For $3.5 million, you can make your outback dreams a reality.

Great Western Hotel

33-37 Stanley Street, Allenstown, QLD

Saddle up because this Rockhampton listing brings the wild west to the east coast.

Famous for producing bull riding champions and hosting international music stars, the Great Western Hotel is nothing short of an institution in the city.

In the last six years, more than $1.5 million has been spent on modernising the hotel’s facilities.

Now the famous venue – complete with a bar, restaurant, grandstand and stage area – is on the market for $2.45 million.

Greendale Country Pub

Greendale, VIC

This classic pub has all the appeal of a regional roadhouse but is actually less than an hour away from Melbourne.

As the only hotel and general store in the area, there’s a real sense of ‘small town Victoria’ a the Greendale Country Pub.

The pub includes a dining space, outdoor function area, commercial kitchen and beer garden, while there’s also a bottle shop and pizza oven in the general store.

For those looking for a bargain, the leasehold was recently reduced down to just $200,000.

East Charlton Hotel

Charlton, VIC

There’s no missing this eye-catching pub in the heart of Charlton.

The East Charlton Hotel is as traditional as regional bars get, but with its buzzing bistro and outdoor dining area, there’s plenty of potential.

Upstairs, the 24 hotel rooms have recently been given a makeover while there’s also a drive-thru bottle shop on site.

Separate from the guest accommodation, there’s a three-bedroom manager’s residence on site.

The leasehold is currently on sale for $185,000.