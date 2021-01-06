Most viewed: Mix of commercial properties pique interest over Christmas

The stunning view from this Tasmanian cafe had commercial property hunters in a flurry over Christmas. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/sale

A medley of commercial property types attracted interest over the Christmas-New Year season from offices to shopfronts, medical facilities and warehouses.

Australia’s most-viewed commercial listing in the past fortnight was an office in Eight Mile Plains, which has consistently drawn attention since late last year as Queensland’s most popular listing on realcommercial.com.au.

The second most-viewed listing nationally was a shopfront in the Melbourne suburb of McKinnon, currently tenanted to a hairdressing salon and listed for sale for $899,950.

The third most clicked-on property was a site in Queensland’s Mermaid Waters that is pegged as the perfect medical and allied health facility, which will go to auction in Australia’s biggest annual auction event on 24 January.

The only commercial farming listing to get a guernsey was an historic, heritage-listed Georgian homestead in Ross, Tasmania, with a pastoral holding that was once owned by famous Japanese wool baron Ken Fuji.

Here are the most-viewed commercial listings for the two weeks from 21 December to 3 January state-by-state.

NSW: 1960s building on Sydney’s CBD fringe

61 Pine Street, Chippendale

A four-storey commercial building in Chippendale with a private roof deck was the most-viewed listing in NSW in the past fortnight.

Close to the Sydney Opera House, Darling Harbour, Sydney Fish Markets and several universities, the 1960s property has a lift, picture windows on three sides and a large concrete staircase.

VIC: Shopfront on busy suburban strip

260 McKinnon Road, McKinnon

A shopfront and adjoining residence on the busy McKinnon Road strip was Victoria’s most-popular commercial listing over Christmas and New Year.

The property includes a shopfront, which is currently tenanted to a hairdresser, and a separate two-bedroom residence with separate rear access.

The property, which is listed for sale at $899,950, is offered with a lease on the shop until February 2024, plus a five-year option and vacant possession for the adjoining residential unit.

QLD: Office complex in popular technology park

Building 1, 7 Brandl Street, Eight Mile Plains

Attention remains trained on an office complex in Eight Mile Plains, which continued to attract clicks in the past fortnight, taking out the title as Queensland’s most-viewed commercial listing and the most-popular listing in Australia.

Located 15-minutes’ drive from Brisbane’s CBD in the popular Brisbane Technology Park precinct, the lease includes 1260sqm of office space on the first floor and a further 631sqm on the ground floor.

About 50,000 vehicle movements a day are estimated to pass the corner site.

ACT: Retail space in the heart of northern Canberra

10-14 Thynne Street, Bruce

Tenanted to Plunge Café and Florist, this Bruce property took out top billing in Canberra.

The centrally located site is listed for sale for $615,000 and nets an annual rent of around $40,000. The tenancy is in place for the next two years.

There is free staff and visitor parking nearby.

SA: Retail investment in regional hub

53-57 Commercial Street East, Mount Gambier

South Australia’s most-viewed listing in the past two weeks was a strip of shops in the regional hub of Mount Gambier.

For sale by private treaty, the listing at 53-57 Commercial Street East is a corner allotment with three street frontages and six tenants anchored by a seven-year lease to Subway.

The investment return includes an income of $95,000 a year.

TAS: Popular cafe with postcard view

66 Main Road, Binalong Bay

With a stunning vista like this, is it any wonder this standout property in Binalong Bay was the Apple Isle’s most clicked-on commercial property over the holiday season?

The site, which is currently tenanted to café Meresta Eatery, has been listed as a freehold sale with offers over $875,000.

The lease is in place until October 2022 with two three-year options.

WA: Treasured community tavern

2 Blackwood River Drive, Balingup

Buyers have not been deterred by the condition of this fire-ravaged pub, which has been WA’s most-viewed commercial listing for several weeks.

The Balingup tavern in WA’s South-West has been crafted from local river stone. Electrical and plumbing services have been reinstated to the property, but the building needs further work, particularly to the kitchen, before it can operate as a pub again.

It is on the market from $498,000.

NT: Idyllic island lodge and fishing business

Melville Island Lodge/Tiwi Island Adventures, Tiwi Islands

The Melville Island Lodge and associated fishing charter business Tiwi Island Adventures held onto the top position in the Top End after attracting considerable interest in recent weeks.

Two leasehold titles – a 2640sqm lot, which includes the fishing lodge and related accommodation, and a separate 947sqm parcel – are up for sale.

Close to Kakadu National Park and the Mary River Wetlands, the property comprises the lodge and supporting infrastructure, including a manager’s residence and staff quarters, 11 operational fishing vessels and nine vehicles including a bus and petrol tanker.