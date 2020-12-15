Most-viewed: Industrial warehouses prove popular, create your own ‘city cave’

An interior view of the historic Port Adelaide warehouse that captured attention last week. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/sale

A record number of industrial and warehouse listings, including a novel opportunity for people to create their own ‘city cave’, made last week’s most-viewed commercial properties.

Among the most popular listings on realcommercial.com.au was an historic, early Victorian warehouse constructed in about 1880 in Port Adelaide and a fully-leased automotive workshop in Artarmon in Sydney.

A 10-unit multi-purpose storage complex dubbed “City Caves” in Southport on Queensland’s Gold Coast also piqued interest, with the innovative concept touting off-site storage and recreation space.

The units, which are under construction and scheduled to be completed by May next year, have been mooted as space to store jet skis, boats or caravans, as a workshop or a private ‘man cave’ for entertaining.

Most popular commercial listings across the country

Here’s a snapshot of last week’s most viewed commercial listings state-by-state:

NSW: A Coles Supermarket centre

77 Maitland Road, Mayfield

An opportunity to join the big players at Newcastle’s Coles Mayfield East Village attracted great interest across New South Wales last week.

The listing, which called for retailers to join the Coles supermarket and Liquorland store in the new retail precinct, was the most viewed in the state.

Lease opportunities are being negotiated for retail sites from 25sqm to 500sqm in size at the complex, which offers high exposure on Maitland Road and more than 350 car spaces.

VIC:

315-317 Johnston Street, Abbotsford

Set amid the edgy vibe of Johnston Street, Abbotsford, this original solid brick property offers a range of options as a residential property or business with a large garage or workshop.

The building comprises 140sqm of the 277sqm block on the city’s outskirts, with 9m of street frontage on Johnston Street and rear access with a wide laneway.

The location, which is close to the Yarra River trail, Victoria Park train station and Johnston Street’s eclectic mix of retail shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, was Victoria’s most viewed commercial listing last week.

Queensland

7 Brandle Street, Eight Mile Plains

An office complex in Eight Mile Plains continued to win clicks, taking out the title as Queensland’s most viewed commercial listing again in the past week.

Located 15 minutes’ drive from the Brisbane CBD in the popular Brisbane Technology Park precinct, the lease includes 1260sqm of office space on the first floor and a further 631sqm on the ground floor.

About 50,000 vehicle movements a day are estimated to pass the corner site.

Australian Capital Territory

36 Botany Street, Phillip

A large showroom in Botany Street, Phillip, drew attention in the national capital, taking out the most viewed commercial listing for the second consecutive week.

The 272sqm space is tenanted to 99 Bikes on a five-year lease to 2025, with two five-year options, netting about $80,000 income a year.

It is slated for sale for $1.3 million.

South Australia

304, 306-308 Main South Road, Morphett Vale

Opportunity presents on the main thoroughfare of Main Road South in Morphett Vale, with a currently tenanted site poised for future development.

Leased and used as a school, returning $52,000 a year, Onkaparinga Council has approved plans for 10 two-storey townhouses across the three titles, comprising 2588sqm.

The sites have been listed for sale with a buyer inquiry range of $1 million to $1.1 million.

Tasmania

73 Brisbane Street, Hobart

Now here’s a heavenly commercial proposition in the Apple Isle. This Hobart church was Tasmania’s most viewed commercial listing last week, for the second consecutive week.

The High Victorian Gothic-style church in Brisbane Street was designed by local architect Francis Butler and constructed using fine sandstone between 1870 and 1872.

The Hobart landmark has a tower and spire, which stands 37m high, and is currently used by the Korean Full Gospel Church. The site includes a large hall, small childcare, office and performance space with a pipe organ.

Western Australia

2 Blackwood River Drive, Balingup

This Balingup pub may need a renovation rescue after a devastating fire last year, but it seems commercial buyers have not been deterred by its condition.

It attracted great interest for the second week running, topping the most viewed commercial properties in WA.

Crafted from local river stone, the striking pub in WA’s South West needs some restoration to bring it back to its true glory.

Electrical and plumbing services have been restored to the property, but the building needs further work, particularly to the kitchen, before it can operate as a pub again.

It is on the market from $498,000.

Northern Territory

Tiwi Islands

The Melville Island Lodge and associated fishing charter business Tiwi Island Adventures retained top billing in the Top End last week after attracting massive interest in recent weeks.

Two leasehold titles – a 2640sqm lot, which includes the fishing lodge and related accommodation, and a separate 947sqm parcel – are up for sale.

Close to Kakadu National Park and the Mary River Wetlands, the property comprises the lodge and supporting infrastructure, including a manager’s residence and staff quarters, 11 operational fishing vessels and nine vehicles including a bus and petrol tanker.