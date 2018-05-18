Real commercial

Moscow bar’s incredible lighting design

Adrian Ballantyne | 18 MAY 2018
The Galaxy bar features a stunning overhead lightning display. Picture: v2com/Dmitry Chebanenkov
Patrons’ first impressions of Moscow’s new Galaxy Bar and Bottle Shop won’t be forgotten in a hurry.

While yet to be filled with products and signage, the bar’s atmospheric interior is striking in both its layout and the addition of an incredible overhead lighting display.

Russian design firm Monoloko created the design for the small 75sqm space, which is the retail arm of the company’s craft beer brewing operation.

Its centrepiece is, of course, the flexible neon lighting that traverses the airspace back and forth through the middle of the bar, while the ‘himmelblau’ blue walls create an eery, almost ethereal feel.

The designers say the space is intended to “free the minds” of patrons. Picture: v2com/Dmitry Chebanenkov.

“The idea was to create a pure, bright monochrome space that facilitates a release of the mind and the expansion of human perceptions, as if walking onto a non-objective art canvas,” the designers say.

“Color has great influence over human perception and has an extraordinary ability to influence moods and emotions.”

The bar is set within a neoclassic Moscow building.

