Mortlake waterfront site fetches almost $10m before auction

An inner west suburb is set for further apartment development with a DA approved 1998sqm site selling a week out from auction for nearly $10 million.

The five lot landholding at 118-128 Tennyson Rd in Mortlake sold to a local developer for $9.6 million after competitive negotiations.

LJ Hooker — Strathfield principal David Pisano says the buyer of the block with Sydney views will look to use the approved DA that allows for 36 luxury apartments and basement parking for 86 cars.

The large sale follows the property hitting the market in January with price expectations of $9 million-$10 million.

Pisano says it is a great result for the Tennyson Rd complex that received huge interest from a mix of local to large developers.

“These smaller sites are highly sought after at the moment in the inner west as there just isn’t many opportunities around,” he says.