Miracle reno of daggy church which comes with its own Bentley

News
Samantha Healy
First published 07 October 2024, 6:00am

White Chapel Kalbar has had a heavenly makeover and been transformed into an award-winning wedding venue

A rundown church purchased for a steal just seven years ago has been transformed, with its very own restored Bentley and a multi-million dollar price tag.

White Chapel Kalbar, which is located in the Scenic Rim, was a dated shell when it was purchased by the current owners for just $270,000 in 2016 from the Uniting Church.

Back then, it was known as the Kalbar Uniting Church with the final service held in April 2016. Prior to that, it was the Kalbar Methodist Church.

Before the transformation

White Chapel Kalbar now

Now, it is for sale for $6.3 million with Queensland Sotheby’s International Realty agent Gabel Stathis following an extensive overhaul of biblical proportions.

“A premier and award-winning wedding destination, this trophy asset is a unique combination of historic charm and high-end facilities, delivering the ultimate in customised wedding experiences,” the listing says.

“Just six years since its inception, White Chapel Kalbar has quickly become a leader in the Australian wedding industry earning multiple prestigious awards, including being named Queensland’s No. 1 Wedding Ceremony and Reception Venue.”

When it was Kalbar Uniting Church

White Chapel Kalbar now

The 140-year old chapel sits on landscaped grounds and can accommodate up to 85 guests.

Listing pictures from its sale in 2016 show just how far it has come.

Complementing White Chapel is Black Hall, a luxurious 75-seat reception and function venue with an indoor fireplace that “blends rustic charm with modern amenities”.

It includes a fully-equipped commercial caterer’s kitchen.

Black Hall

There is also The Barn Bar, a fully-equipped stand-alone bar with a wood-burning fireplace and adjacent pergola.

Cosy

Luxury accommodation is available in 4.5 star Herrmann House, which features four master bedrooms, each with their own ensuite, two fully-equipped kitchenettes, and comfortable lounges with gas fireplaces.

Herrmann House offers luxe accommodation

“This impeccably restored building offers a romantic first-night retreat for newlyweds,” the listing says.

“Herrmann House, too, has earned acclaim, including being ranked in Australia’s Top 3 Honeymoon Venues.”

It has stunning period features

The spacious 510sq m lawn area boasts a wedding pagoda.

The beautiful grounds

Also included in the sale is a 24-seat bus and a vintage 1948 Bentley.

“Set within the picturesque and historic town of Kalbar, this 4000sq m estate delivers breath-taking views of surrounding farmland and the Great Dividing Range,” the listing says, adding that White Chapel Kalbar hosts 60-70 events every year with “considerable advance bookings in years ahead”.

There is also room for expansion and growth, the listing says.

Rustic yet modern

