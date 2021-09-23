Minogue family lists Hawthorn commercial office property

The Minogue family has listed a $20m Hawthorn office property that Kylie and Dannii’s father Ron used as for his work as an accountant.

It has also been the headquarters for KDB Pty Ltd, used to invest for his wife, Carol, and children, Kylie, Dannii and Brendan.

The site at 108 and 110 Church St was bought for $12.5m in 2007 while under development and features a three-level building with two-level basement carparking, as well as a refurbished character building with a single-tenancy private office over two levels.

There are 70 secure underground car spaces at the property, which returns a fully leased net annual income of about $931,928.

CBRE’s Scott Orchard, Tom Ryan and Jimmy Tatt are handling the listing of the 1592sq m Commercial 1-zoned site with 2366sq m worth of buildings.

It comes after Kylie sold an Armadale house she had owned since 1993 for $1.715m in February. The pop icon paid $185,000 for it.

Dannii Minogue also recently bought a Hawthorn East house priced at $3.2m for an undisclosed sum.

The expressions of interest campaign is scheduled to close at the end of October now private property inspections are resuming.

