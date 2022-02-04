Real commercial

Milk bar pioneers list iconic Sydney site Clock Terraces

Kate McIntyre | 04 FEBRUARY 2022

A Randwick landmark has been listed for sale for the first time in almost 90 years.

Known locally as “the Clock Terraces,” the double storey mixed use freehold building was originally commissioned by retail pioneer Mick Adams in the 1930s and has been passed down through three generations of his descendants since.

Thought to be the inventor of the milk bar concept, Adams emigrated to Australia from Greece in the 1920s before opening his first milk bar in Martin Place in 1932.

Black & White 4d. Milk Bar � exterior Martin Place, Sydney, NSW, 1934 Mick Adams is standing in the centre, at the back of the group of children. Photo courtesy L. Keldoulis, from the In Their Own Image: Greek-Australians National Project Archives

Mick Adams (rear centre) opened Australia’s first milk bar at Martin Place in 1932. Photo courtesy L. Keldoulis, from the In Their Own Image: Greek-Australians National Project Archives

The Black and White 4d Milk Bar was the first of its kind anywhere in the country, and possibly even the world, in that it only served milkshakes which the customers drank while standing at the bar.

The idea soon took off and Adams opened The Red Lantern Milk Bar in the newly commissioned Clock Terraces.

Now a registered heritage landmark, the prominent building at 387 Avoca St has been listed for sale with Knight Frank. The 486 sqm corner site fronts onto both Avoca St and Holmes St and has two ground-floor shops, two two-bedroom apartments and one large three-bedroom terrace.

387 Avoca Street, Randwick has been listed for sale through Knight Frank.

The shops are currently tenanted to a popular pizza restaurant and a CTC tobacconist.

Selling agents Anthony Pirrottina, Demi Carigliano and James Masselos of Knight Frank said the property had a lot going for it.

“387 Avoca St is an iconic property with stunning heritage components and has been a staple of the immediate surrounds, having serviced the local community for a number of decades,” Mr Pirrottina said.

Supplied Editorial Staff, including Thelma Watt (nee Richards), far right, looking at the camera, serve customers in Adelaide's Black and White Milk Bar, in King William Street, in 1936. The photo is stamped Paramount Adelaide in the bottom right corner. Source: supplied by Allison Aldam

Sydney was where the milk bar was founded before spreading across Australia and the world. This is Adelaide’s Black and White Milk Bar, in King William Street, in 1936. Picture: Supplied by Allison Aldam

Mr Masselos said buyers would be attracted to the property’s potential for repositioning.

“This can be realised through refurbishing the asset to unlock future rental potential in both the residential and commercial components of the property,” he said.

“There is also genuine scope for future additions to the rear half of each terrace to realise the full potential of the site.”

The property will go under the hammer at 10.30am on Thursday, March 3 at the Cooley Auction Centre in Sydney.

American soldiers with Australia women at a milk bar in Mackay, 1943 Picture: Australian War Memorial

