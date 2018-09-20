Microsoft’s Sydney HQ an Xbox lover’s paradise

If you were able to design your own office at Microsoft, a room dedicated exclusively to Xbox would be right up there on many people’s wish lists.

So it comes as little surprise that a state-of-the-art gaming room features prominently at Microsoft’s reimagined Sydney headquarters.

The software giant spared little expense when it came time to build the centrepiece of its revamped HQ, in a collaboration with Schiavello Construction.

The result? Every gamer’s dream space, with an 11-piece wraparound couch, a 180-inch screen, other smaller screens, a 4K projector and a major Dolby surround sound system.

It also has industry-leading soundproofing, which allows gamers to crank up the volume to its absolute maximum without disturbing a single person on the office floor outside.

To create what Microsoft has called its ‘Xbox experience room’, Schiavello Construction first demolished the existing auditorium, before building the ultimate gaming area.

There’s more to the office, of course, with more than 2000sqm of floor space that has been refreshed, including the reconfiguration of a 500sqm communications room, which helped to regain 250sqm of space.

Conference rooms and the reception area were also given a new fit-out, and all was completed while employees remained active within the building.