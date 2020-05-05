Melbourne apartment towers look to hotels for facilities boost

The Docklands Residences will be home to both apartments and a five-star Marriott hotel.

Melbourne apartment complexes could increasingly partner with hotels to give residents five-star luxury inclusions in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Development firm Capital Alliance’s chief executive Mohan Du says while tourism is expected to bounce back after the pandemic, it will be more difficult for hotel companies to get finance for new sites in the post-virus world.

After eight years pairing with hotels, he believes operators will look to residential developments for new footholds.

“I think hotels will definitely consider it,” Du says.

“There’s a good synergy between the hotel and the residences, and I think Melbourne is still a good market for hotels.”