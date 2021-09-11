Real commercial
McLaren Vale cemetery and historic pioneer hall for sale

News
Jessica Brown | 11 SEPTEMBER 2021

The McLaren Vale property at 6 Tatachilla Rd, which includes a cemetery, is for sale. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

Those who have grave concerns about visiting cemeteries might scoff in disbelief at the idea of buying one.

But it’s worth considering, especially if they are like this one at McLaren Vale, which is offering a dead set business opportunity in a prime location.

The Uniting Church is selling the 2492sqm parcel at 6 Tatachilla Rd, which includes a graveyard and 1844-built Pioneer Hall.

It also has a Pioneer Hall that was built in 1844. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

The property is state heritage listed so any alternations the new owners hope to make need to be approved. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

Several business owners have so far showed interest in the site. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

While state heritage listed, selling agent Chris Cotton of Harcourts Wine Coast said the hall could be altered for a business with relevant consents.

He said the property’s new owner would also be required to adhere to government regulations regarding the care of cemeteries.

“Most important is that no one can ever build on top of it, desecrate it in any way and they have to keep it clean and tidy,” he said.

“Any future burials that have already been booked, they have to be honoured by whoever buys it as well.”

He said people with loved ones buried on the site would also be able to visit as they pleased.

Positioned just off the main street of McLaren Vale and opposite a park, Mr Cotton said he had received plenty of inquiries since it hit the market,

The new owners would also need to maintain the cemetery. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

The cemetery will also still be open to people with loved ones buried at the site. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

“I’ve had inquiries from funeral parlours to art galleries,” he said.

“One person was thinking about a singing studio.

“If the buyers wanted to have a cafe, they’d have to have toilets and all that sort of thing too.”

The property is being sold without a price guide via an expressions of interest campaign, which closes on September 14.

