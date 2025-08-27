McDonalds Hampton Park set for $3m+ carpark auction

Want to own your own McDonalds? That’ll be about $3.2m, although they might throw in a Happy Meal or a combo meal.

The second Melbourne Maccas to be sold in the past decade has hit the market in Hampton Park, and it’s sparked a fast food investor feeding frenzy.

It could also set to become the first of the restaurant chain’s Melbourne properties to be auctioned off in its own carpark, with plans for the unusual sale to take place late next month.

McDonalds are notorious for owning their own sites in Australia, with agents working on the sale not ruling out the chance that the bidders could include representatives of the fast food giant.

That also means the buyer will find themselves in very exclusive company as an owner of such a property, including Richie Rich – the character played by Macauley Culkin in the eponymous 1990s film.

JLL Dominic McGrath said there had been hundreds of inquiries within a few hours of the property being advertised, and interest was expected from around the world.

“It’s like nothing else I have ever seen,” Mr McGrath said.

“But it’s definitely rare company to own one. Especially because McDonalds do own so many of their sites.”

While he would not comment on price expectations, the property is listed as returning $131,328 a year in rent.

On average, Victorian fast food chains have averaged yields of about 4.15 per cent so far this year – which would see a sale at close to $3.189m if repeated.

However, the last McDonalds sold in the state, in St Albans, set a record for its 2.92 per cent yield after a $6m sale.

A similar outcome in Hampton Park would push the figure to more than $4.5m.

“We are thinking it will be under 4 per cent, but it’s hard knowing where it will end up with an onsite auction,” Mr McGrath said.

“It’s more tangible with it there. And it’s a brand new McDonalds.

“Plus we could arrange a Happy Meal or a combo.”

With high levels of interstate and international interest expected, the firm are also considering options to live stream the auction.

It is being sold on behalf of a private investor who owned the property prior to the restaurant chain building the store.

Given McDonalds’ history of owning their own stores in Australia and the fact they hold a lease on the site for up to 40 years, JLL aren’t ruling out the chance they could make an offer on the day.

“They are welcome to come down for the auction, and they do own a lot of their sites,” Mr McGrath said.

Frontage to Hallam Rd and a growing population in the area are also expected to boost the appeal.

JLL have sold $60m in Victorian fast-food stores this year, with private investors behind most of the purchases.

The Hampton Park McDonalds will be auctioned on site at 12.30pm on September 25.

