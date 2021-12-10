MasterChef Josh Niland bids but misses out on buying Rose Bay home of famous fish restaurant

MasterChef’s Josh Niland was there bidding at the midweek auction of his famous Rose Bay fish restaurant, but it was someone else who got the catch of the day.

Matt Pontey of Colliers and Grant Whiteman of Ray White Commercial Eastern Suburbs had five registered with three competing for the building that houses Charcoal Fish at 670 New South Head Rd.

They’d originally had a $1.25m price guide, which they lifted to $1.35m because of strong interest.

In his introduction, auctioneer James Keenan gave Niland’s restaurant — which provides high-quality eat-in/takeaway seafood options — a plug, revealing he’d had lunch there on Saturday between auctions. “A wonderful tenant!” he told the crowd.

MORE:

Melbourne Cup-winning jockey buys $9m home

$25m ‘gelignite pool’ house sells

Niland, who was a special guest judge on Channel 10’s MasterChef in June, is considered a fish legend, with more than 250,000 followers on Instagram.

He and wife Julie also run the award-winning fine-dining restaurant Saint Peter and takeaway store Fish Butchery in Paddington.

But there they were, masked up, with Julie nursing their baby, in the second row at the auction in the Ray White rooms on Wednesday night.

Pontey had the opening bidder on the phone, who offered $1.2m.

Niland came in next at $1.3m.

Pontey’s phone bidder quick came back with $1.35m; Niland responded with $1.36m; Pontey said $1.38m and Niland $1.39m.

After the phone bidder’s $1.4m, Keenan looked at Niland who shook his head indicating he was now out of contention.

A new bidder at the back of the room offered $1.45m; the phone bidder replied with $1.48m, and the new bidder’s $1.5m sealed the deal for him.

As Keenan slammed down the gavel, the Nilands’ heads swung round to smile at their new landlord. And then they were gone.

The 79sqm strata shop comes with a five-year lease, started in April, in place with Charcoal Fish.

The net rental income is $58,300, with an annual 3 per cent fixed increase in place.

Pontey said the “bite-sized” investment had attracted 150 inquiries during the campaign, appealing to mum and dad investors chasing yield.

“That was driven by the exceptional covenant, with Josh and Julie being the tenants with their strong following,” he added.