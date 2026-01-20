Family snaps up Hoppers Crossing retail site in $23m+ deal

A prominent shopping and commercial site in Melbourne’s outer west has sold for $23.8m after two landowners joined forces for the massive deal.

The 1.2ha address on Old Geelong Rd, Hoppers Crossing, is home to tenants such as Spotlight, VicRoads, Tabcorp, the Peak Health medical centre and Noone Schoolwear.

CVA Property Consultants received 90 inquiries from genuine buyers about the site which spans five separate titles.

RELATED:Manor Lakes Hub confirms tenants as Wendy’s talks stay quiet | Ranfurlie

Pat Rafter lists Australian Open for sale as tennis star turns agent

EB Games global closures: What it means for Australia

An expressions of interest process saw nine separate purchasers submit offers to buy the property, resulting in a December 2025 sale.

A Melbourne-based family emerged as the successful buyer out of a pool of private investors, syndicates and other parties.

CVA was initially engaged by one of the Hoppers Crossing site’s owners to market their land.

However, the agency approached the neighbouring site’s owner who also agreed to sell, resulting in the two addresses being put up for sale as one mega listing.

CVA chief executive Charles Cini said the campaign had presented a rare opportunity to snap up a commercial property in one of metropolitan Melbourne’s rapid growth regions.

According to demographics company Informed Decisions, the Wyndham municipality including Hoppers Crossing is one of Australia’s fastest-expanding areas.

Wyndham City Council’s website states that its 290,000-plus population is estimated to hit more than 457,700 people by 2040.

Alongside local interest, potential buyers based in Sydney and Tasmania inquired about the Hoppers Crossing listing.

Mr Cini said while many of these purchasers were passive investors, others had looked at the site as a long-term redevelopment opportunity.

Mr Cini had the listing alongside colleagues Ian Angelico, Leo Mancino and Daniel Philip.

Mr Angelico said the level of inquiry on the Old Geelong Rd site reflected the market’s confidence in Melbourne’s western suburbs.

“There is clear demand for scale, strong income and long-term upside — and this deal ticked every box,” Mr Angelico said.

The total rental income generated by the site’s tenants is more than $1.45m per year.

The property is also home to office suites and 192 car parks.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Beechworth’s ex-Star Hotel for sale with approved revamp plans

Humble dim sim shop turned into ultimate Melbourne man cave

Dargo Hotel owners selling famous pub in tiny Victorian town