Massive Qld tiger prawn farm sold

A North Queensland farm that produces 20 per cent of Australia’s sustainably farmed black tiger prawns – over 1,100 tonnes a year – has sold just in time for the holiday season.

The Pacific Reef Fisheries operation which includes the Alva Prawn Farm just 12km from Ayr and Guthalungra Prawn Hatchery 43km from Bowen (130km from Townsville) had been on the market since mid-year.

Bioremediation business MBD had bought the operation in 2017 before transitioning under the umbrella of Pacific Biotechnologies in a December 2018 AGM – uniting its Pacific Reef Fisheries acquisition and also the MBD arm.

MORE: Fibro beach shack sold for $5.4m

Noosa home bought for $2.1m, sold for over $17m

Brisbane couple score $7.4m sale as demand hits industrial strength

The entire North Queensland aquaculture operation covers a massive 1,221 hectares with loads of room for greenfield development, with no word on a final settlement date or price as yet.

Land Agribusiness Water Development agents Elizabeth Doyle and Danny Thomas presented the property for sale, with 331 hectares dedicated to the prawn farm – 98 hectares of which contain 105 growout ponds – with a state-of-the-art processing facility, cold storage, 200 tonne freezer and administration centre.

The farm has been Aquaculture Stewardship Council accredited since 2018, certifying that it has minimal impact on the waters of Alva Beach.

Around 120 hectares of it is a sugar cane farm – 92.16 hectares of which was for irrigated cropping.

The deal also includes the 8 hectare Guthalungra Prawn Hatchery which agents described as one of the largest modern hatchery facilities in the country with two hatchery sheds, five igloos, two sets of quarters and its own desalination plant.

Around 259 hectares is open for greenfield development, “suited to land based aquaculture – potential for multi species including prawns, barramundi and lobsters”.

FOLLOW SOPHIE FOSTER ON TWITTER