Marion Community of Christ church offering business or redevelopment opportunity

South Australians love an old church that has the potential to be converted into a heavenly home – but what about one that could be converted into a business?

The Community of Christ Church in Marion at Lot 469 Chambers Street has hit the market, offering investors, business owners and other religious orders the chance to snap up a premium piece of real estate.

On a 1670sqm corner block, the building has a reception area, chapel, large meeting room, children’s room, industrial kitchen, bathroom and storage rooms.

The property also has a shed with power, garden shed and plenty of parking space.

Gary J Smith agent Valentine Izdebski, who is marketing the property, said its position just off Marion and Oaklands roads and adjacent the Park Holme Shopping Centre made it desirable.

“It really is a location of convenience,” she said.

“I’ve had interest from a variety of people wanting to do something at the site, like doctors and kindergartens.”

She said several prospective buyers had also expressed interest in redeveloping the site.

“It is unique as far as what it has on offer and also the zoning,” she said.

“As far as development, the council zoning is neighbourhood centre zoning that allows for commercial space and two levels of apartments.”

While it is scheduled for auction on January 16, Ms Izdebski said she had already received several offers for it.

“I’ve had two to three inquiries a day on it,” she said.

She said the community church was no longer practising there, which was why they were selling it.