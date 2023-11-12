Malmsbury: ‘The Mansions’ awaits a new owner to restore its bygone era glory

A dilapidated former hotel in the Macedon Ranges awaits a new owner to restore its 19th century grandeur.

The circa-1870s bluestone building at 109 Mollison St, Malmsbury, previously served as the Junction Hotel and later a boarding house known as The Mansions.

Its eight reception rooms, 10 bedrooms, conservatory, fireplaces and cellar remain in largely original, although aged, condition.

According to the Malmsbury Historical Society’s website, a timber hotel was originally built on the site in 1865.

Seven years later, a fire destroyed the hotel along with a nearby general store and butcher’s shop.

The hotel was rebuilt out of bluestone materials afterwards but closed in 1893.

In 1900, inventor and entrepreneur brothers Walter and Ernest Hume set up office in the building.

The siblings became well-known for inventing modern techniques of producing concrete and steel pipes.

In the 1920s, their company had branches across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Two decades later, they controlled more than 60 factories throughout Australasia.

Aft er the Hume brothers left the bluestone building to open a new office, it became a boarding house.

Public records show the The Mansions last sold for $220,000 in 2000.

Real Estate Kyneton’s Jodie Alcaraz said the former hotel had generated a lot of interest among buyers, including some who were considering using it for a tourism-related business.

“In general, there is a lot of curiosity about the building as it’s iconic in the area and a lot of people are fascinated by it,” Ms Alcaraz said.

“Definitely the stonework itself is impressive and the scale of the building.”

She described the cellars as “amazing” although said the The Mansions does require some TLC.

“It’s generally in a pretty solid condition I’d say given that is hasn’t had much love across the past few decades,” Ms Alcaraz said.

The former hotel is for sale with a $1.7m-$1.85m price guide.

Expressions of interest close at 4pm on December 1.

