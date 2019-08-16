Make this Baviarian beer haus and brewery your own

The Bavarian Grill and Brewery at Tamborine Mountain, south of Brisbane in Queensland.

It may be over 16,000km from the traditional home of lederhosen, pork knuckles and beer steins, but this sprawling property offers a bit of Bavaria south of Brisbane.

And with Oktoberfest just over a month away, you could enjoy the festivities without ever getting on a plane to Germany.

The Bavarian Grill and Brewery is listed with Resort Brokers Australia and LJ Hooker Broadbeach, and could now be yours for $3.85 million.

Set on more than five acres, the Tamborine Mountain property has a craft brewery, beer hall, wedding chapel, restaurant and a development approval for accommodation.

Currently operating at a limited capacity, the company’s website has many photographs of patrons enjoying beer in steins and homemade German fare.

The listing says the property has been improved with “a number of tourism and hospitality facilities”.

“This very impressive property is running at below 30% capacity and achieves a very respectful net after adjustments, a clear indication of the potential this incredible property presents,” according to the listing of realcommercial.com.au.

The landmark property on Main Western Road is owned by owner developer Andre Jaworski.

It also includes a five-bedroom owners residence, a self-contained one-bedroom unit, storage sheds, plant and equipment and relevant licences to trade.

News Corp reports from when the property was first listed with a higher asking price attached say Jaworksi left the corporate world in Sydney, moved to Tamborine, bought what was an avocado farm in 2002, and started out by building the Bavarian Grill Haus restaurant.

He then added the Red Baron Brewery, Red Baron Cellar Door and Beer Halll, a lakeside wedding chapel and an associated rotunda function area.

He even travelled to Bavaria to learn the fine art of beer brewing, but is now keen to hang up his lederhosen.

Resort Brokers Australia agent Paul Mueller says there have been six offers so far for the venture, but none had been successful so far.