Major new university coming to Western Sydney

An artist impression of the “Aerotropolis” development in Western Sydney.

Four NSW universities will band together to create a world-class science, technology, engineering and maths education facility within the new Western Sydney Aerotropolis.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed Vice Chancellors from the University of Newcastle, University of NSW, University of Wollongong and Western Sydney University have signed an agreement with the NSW Government to deliver the new higher education institution.

The Aerotropolis is a new mini-city to be built next to the new Western Sydney Airport, and is expected to bring 12,000 smart jobs and 3000 homes to the site, as well as educating 10,000 students.

The four universities will create one combined university campus, with students to have “unparalleled” access to industry research, development and employment opportunities, according to Berejiklian.

“The university project we have announced … is the first of its kind in Australia and the first new university built in Sydney in 50 years,” she says.

“This will transform Western Sydney for generations to come.”

“It will be a world-class institution bringing together the best and brightest educators to develop our state’s future scientists, engineers, and mathematicians.”

Stage One of the new university is mooted to open by 2026, around the same time the $5.3 billion airport is expected to be operational.

The Luddenham site will include around 10,000ha of industry operations, businesses and homes, which are also in the planning stage.