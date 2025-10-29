M1 Motorway building in Nerang on the market

A well-known building fronting one of Queensland’s busiest highway corridors has hit the market with a $6m plus price tag.

The high-exposure, three-level concrete structure is visible to more than 140,000 vehicles daily on the M1 Motorway on the Gold Coast.

It’s being marketed as offering potential for conversion into a specialised cold storage facility, ideally suited for pharmaceutical, healthcare or temperature-sensitive logistics users.

Ray White Robina’s Kris Valcic said the building’s design and location at 1/52 Spencer Rd, Nerang made it a standout candidate for pharmaceutical cold storage conversion.

“This property’s location and structure are ideally suited for cold storage,” Mr Valcic said.

“The concrete build, highway proximity and drive-through design allow for efficient logistics, fast dispatch and secure pharmaceutical storage, all critical elements in today’s expanding cold chain sector.”

With its reinforced concrete construction, secure drive-through access, and full lift servicing all levels, the 1,400-square-metre building has been engineered for flexibility.

The existing fit-out includes polished concrete showroom floors, high ceilings, dual roller doors, MRV-rated access, and 18 on-site car parks, providing a solid foundation for operators seeking a scalable, temperature-controlled facility.

Originally purchased in 2018 by Angles Renovation, the site was developed to support the company’s growing renovation business.

The owners are now pursuing new opportunities and offering the building for sale.

According to Ray White head of research Vanessa Rader in her most recent report, Australia’s cold storage market is currently experiencing exceptional momentum.

Transaction volumes surged 156 per cent compared with the same quarter last year, with a rolling 12-month total of $480m, up nearly 12 per cent on the prior period.

“We’re witnessing a structural shift in industrial demand,” Mr Valcic said.

“Cold storage for pharmaceuticals and healthcare has become one of the most resilient and high-performing asset classes in 2025, particularly across Southeast Queensland.”

Major pharmaceutical and logistics players, including Chemist Warehouse, Sigma Healthcare, EBOS Group, API, and Symbion, continue to expand in Queensland, driving strong demand for localised temperature-controlled storage and distribution hubs.

The Nerang property’s accessibility and visibility place it directly within this emerging logistics corridor.

Offered with vacant possession, the property sits on a 783 sqm site with a gross floor area of 1,400 sqm spread over three levels.

It is zoned for low impact industrial use and currently approved for hardware and trade supplies.

Mr Valcic said the asset’s blend of visibility, security, and accessibility sets it apart from typical industrial offerings.

“Given its proximity to the M1 and its exposure to one of the Gold Coast’s busiest corridors, this building could easily become a critical hub for pharmaceutical distribution or other cold chain operations,” he said.

“With Australia’s cold storage sector continuing to expand, properties like this represent rare, future-ready investment opportunities.”