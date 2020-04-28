Luxury Adelaide ‘man cave’ sold within four days

The Adelaide warehouse at 24 St Helena Place has sold within four days of hitting the market. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

Fellas, we hate to be the bearers of bad news but if you had your eye on this Adelaide man cave, you’ve missed out.

The brick warehouse turned luxury man cave at 24 St Helena Place was snapped up within four days of hitting the market for a million-dollar price.

An unconditional deal was penned on Friday after the property hit the market on Monday night.

It is one of several properties that have been snapped up within days of being listed in recent weeks.

A Mile End cottage sold in a cash unconditional sale just 12 hours after hitting the market, fetching almost $20,000 more than its price guide.

Two more properties, one at Seacliff and another at Lightsview, also went under contract after four days on the market.

McGees Property Adelaide agent Simon Lambert says COVID-19 isn’t scaring all buyers and sellers off.

He says they received more interest than expected for the Adelaide warehouse so asked prospective buyers who hadn’t yet made an offer to do so.