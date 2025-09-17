Luxurious city property seeks new owner

Here’s the chance to get a foot on the CBD property ladder.

A retail and residential asset in Liverpool St has hit the market, situated in one of Hobart’s most high-profile retail strips, and surrounded by established national and boutique retailers.

No.134 Liverpool St is currently leased to Luxe Boutique, who occupy the ground and first floor, and a residential tenant on the upper levels.

RWC Tasmania commercial sales and leasing representative, Mia Lilley said the campaign had gotten off to a solid start.

“We’ve seen strong interest from the market so far, with inquiries coming from local and international investors who recognise the appeal of this sought-after CBD location,” Ms Lilley said.

“It is the type of asset that will appeal to investors who are looking for a diversified income stream from commercial and residential approved uses.”

MORE: Transformed: 130-year-old Lachlan kiln reborn as superb home

Major Hobart retail site sells for $22m to locals

‘Pour back in’: Hobart investment gold lies north

The property benefits from high pedestrian visibility and dual street access.

In one of Hobart’s most high-profile retail strips, it is surrounded by established national and boutique retailers.

High-quality retail tenancy Luxe leases 314sq m across two levels.

Upstairs, the fully furnished residential tenancy offers high-quality finishes, and comprises 62sq m of inner-city living.

Ms Lilley said the residential tenant has a 12-month lease, which provides a level of flexibility for prospective purchasers.

“Luxe is a well-established tenant with a lease in place until 2028 and an option to extend,” she said.

“The boutique offers a curated selection of premium Australian and international fashion brands, attracting a loyal customer base.

“The upper level is dedicated to bridalwear, with fittings available by appointment.”

The asset generates a net income of $107,176 per annum.

It has Central Business zoning.

No.134 Liverpool St, Hobart is listed for sale with Ray White Commercial Tasmania. It is for sale by expressions of interest, closing on October 2.