Lost in a Forest founder Charlie Lawrence parts way with popular pizzeria

Renowned chef Charlie Lawrence has officially handed over the keys to Adelaide’s beloved pizzeria, Lost in a Forest.

St Stephen’s Church in Uraidla, which was built in 1892, has sold with a price guide of $1.65m to $1.8m, with a local Hills buyer now considering his options on how to best utilise the historic and commercially zoned venue at 1203 Greenhill Rd.

“What will the (property’s) future hold? It’s been a question that’s been asked of me many, many times,” selling agent Paul Richards of Sexton Glover Watts Mount Barker said.

“The initial conversation with the new owner was that he’ll be continuing it on but that was some time ago, so I’d not like that to be taken out of turn.

“What I can say is that the buyer is a Hills-based person who wants it to keep the character of the property in tact.”

Mr Richards said the property attracted good interest through the campaign.

“It was obviously a well-known property. A well-known restaurant and it had a good name for itself,” he said.

“There’s two titles there as well, so that proved to be of interest to some people.

“There were also some people that wanted to continue it as a restaurant, as a pizza place, while others considered turning it into accommodation. So it will be interesting to see what this gentleman (buyer) does and in keeping with the style of what it currently is.”

The church was previously a studio-style home, then B&B, and more recently the home to Lost in a Forest wood oven and wine bar – and wedding venue.

The property on Uraidla’s main street was extensively renovated in 2004 and features the original stained-glass windows and stunning balcony.

The restaurant was well-known for rule-breaking, delicious and creative pizzas, its minimal intervention wine list and 90s alt-rock playlists. It even earned praise from British chef Marco Pierre White as “the best pizza I’ve had in my life”.

The restaurant started as a hobby for Mr Lawrence and his late business partner, the great winemaker and musician Taras Ochota, eventually becoming one of the Hills’ top dining venues.

Ochota died in 2020 after a long battle with illness, his death announced by the frontman of US rock band Tool, Maynard James Keegan, with whom he’d made wine and often collaborated in the Basket Ranges.

Speaking to The Advertiser earlier this month, Mr Lawrence – who has been serving up Detroit-style slices at Crafty Robot Brewing in the city – said the decision to sell had been made with a heavy heart.

“As the landlord, it was a lot of work, it was getting harder and harder… eventually I just decided it was time to change things up a bit. I’m a big fan of reinventing yourself every now and then,” he said.

“But I miss the place. I forgot how much fun it was, it was a great venue. We’ll always have fond memories of The Forest. A lot of people loved what we did, and we certainly made our mark.”