‘Like living in a treehouse’ New Macquarie Park apartments offer green community spaces

A new development in the heart of Macquarie Park is set to be launched to market this month, with a range of indoor parks and communal spaces on offer.

The project, named ‘Treehouse at Midtown MacPark’ invites buyers to enjoy a ‘leafy’ lifestyle’ with communal spaces located throughout the building and a sky garden rooftop providing space to relax.

The complex features custom-designed ‘treehouse rooms’ – communal spaces spanning three levels with landscaped gardens and views overlooking the central Village Green.

Frasers Property Australia planned out the MidTown MacPark project to also include entertainment spaces with their own indoor kitchens, barbecue facilities and outdoor cinema areas.

According to NSW General Manager for Frasers Property Australia Cameron Jackson, each treehouse room caters to the individual needs of residents, providing backyards to work, socialise and relax.

“Residents of Treehouse will quite literally be living among the trees thanks to the exclusively designed Treehouse Rooms, which are unmatched by any other residential community in greater Sydney, or indeed, further afield,” Mr Jackson said.

“They are just some of the many varied communal space residents can spend time with family and friends as well as their new neighbours, including the incredible rooftop space, Village Green and surrounding parks.”

The building also includes spaces for children to play, including rock climbing and grassy pockets; areas with dedicated seating and tables for executives and students to work while enjoying the fresh outdoor air; as well as entertaining spaces to gather with friends.

