Lendlease wins western Sydney airport contract

Construction giant Lendlease and joint-venture partner CPB Contractors have won a $644 million contract to undertake the major bulk earthworks at the new airport at Badgerys Creek in western Sydney.

The construction and development group’s engineering unit won the package of works, which include detailed design and construction for earthworks and drainage for the new airport. It will also undertake topographical design for the entire airport precinct.

The Lendlease engineering division is on the block after it suffered heavy losses last year, primarily on three projects in Brisbane and Sydney, but it is taking on lower-risk work.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Several parties are now undertaking due diligence on the business as part of a sales process run by investment banks Morgan Stanley and Gresham.

It is expected the operations will sell for hundreds of millions of dollars despite being subject to hefty writedowns.

As part of the airport works more than 35 heavy dump trucks and 60 scrapers will move up to 75,000 cubic metres of material per day and place a total of 25 million cubic metres of earth throughout the project.

Lendlease building and engineering chief executive Dale Connor says the work on Western Sydney International will be a major contributor to the economic and social development of the region.

“This project gives Lendlease the ability to provide further skills, training and employment opportunities across western Sydney, with up to 500 people expected to work on this significant stage in the delivery of the airport,” O’Connor says.

Submissions from architectural teams are being assessed by Western Sydney Airport. The successful terminal design will be announced this year.

Lendlease’s engineering unit is still winning major contracts, including the Southern Program Alliance Additional Works Package in Victoria and the Wells Crossing to Glenugie Section of the Pacific Highway W2B Upgrade in NSW.

Lendlease and CPB are equal partners for the first package of works under way at Western Sydney Airport, which started in 2018. The new earthworks package will kick off early next year and is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Elsewhere, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian unveiled Richard Crookes Constructions as the contractor to build the Art Gallery of NSW’s Sydney Modern expansion.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.