Why your leasing agent is your best mate

When looking for commercial office space, finding an agent you can partner with is crucial.

There are many agents in the market, representing big agencies with global coverage, to smaller boutiques with a local focus. Regardless of whom they work for, you want your agent to be in close contact, keeping you abreast of what’s going on at all times. You also want them to offer as many options as possible that suit your office requirements. Above all, you want an agent who is willing to go that extra mile to assist you in your property search.

Here’s 3 important reasons why finding the right leasing agent is (almost) as important as finding the property itself.

1. Experience is king

When it comes to finding an agent to work with, you really are spoilt for choice. There are streams of agencies popping up all the time, claiming they are the new ‘leaders in the field.’ But the best way to guarantee you’re in safe hands is by looking at the agent’s experience, just as you would if you were looking to work with a new supplier or hire a new team member into your organisation.

Look for an agent with previous experience that can add to your deal. A great agent will not only have their ear to the ground on leases expiring and properties to hit the market, they will also be able to help you with lease negotiations and contract fine print.

2. Timing is everything

Hearing that you’ve missed out of the perfect office space because ‘it was leased to someone last week’ happens all too often. This scenario is very frustrating for both parties but can be easily avoided.

Make sure you give ample notice to your agent, as soon as you know that you are in the market for new office space. This will allow them to be proactive rather than reactive, securing you the best property for your needs and the best deal.

The general rule of thumb when scouting for a new office is to allow around 3 to 4 months for a small space (under 300 square metres) and up to 6 months for a larger space. In the end, the more time you have on your side, the more options you will have to choose from.

3. Understanding your brief

The right agent will make sure that they know your brief from back to front, understanding exactly what you’re after from the property. Make a point of being specific with your budget, required fit-out, the location and any non-negotiables, such as access to transport, parking or amenities. By setting the ground rules early, you will find that both you and your agent are on the same page when it comes to managing your expectations.

Another key benefit of getting the brief right and having a common understanding is the time that can be saved by ensuring you only view relevant properties. The last thing anyone wants to do is traipse around town looking at buildings you can never envisage yourself nor your company occupying. Cutting out the properties you won’t be interested in frees up time to focus on the ones you are. If you do find your perfect property you’ll be able to move in sooner, saving money as well.

Just remember, your leasing agent is the expert in the field and should become your ‘go-to’ person for everything property related. Be sure to lean on them and ask for assistance every step of the way.

Enlisting an agent you can trust, and also enjoy working with, should feel like a mate helping a mate. It is mutually beneficial for the deal to run smoothly and be free of any hassles.