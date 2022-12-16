7 tips to run a successful pop-up store during the festive season

‘Opening a pop-up’ – which sees brands leasing a space for a short period of time, is increasingly popular in Australian retail and many brands are set to exploit the trend this Christmas to drive sales.

But running a successful pop-up store during the festive season can be tricky. Alicia Beachley, marketing specialist and CEO of April5 Agency, which has run pop-ups for the likes of H&R Block, says “popping up” at Christmas requires careful planning.

She shares seven tips for getting a holiday pop-up shop right.

1. Do lots of research

The key to success isn’t gimmicks or giveaways but doing your homework, especially when it comes to potential pop-up store locations, Beachley says.

“Do your research. Make sure the location has a strong (amount of) traffic of the people you want to target. The festive season usually means more people are out and about, but that also means there are locations that end up being ghost towns during the holidays,” she says.

2. Run a promotion

To cut through the “Christmas noise”, Beachley recommends running a pop-up promotion and making it easy for customers to take it up.

“Festive season is the time when people are in the mood to shop, whether for themselves or a gift. So offering exclusive bundles, limited edition products or sales like ‘buy one, get one’, which make it more attractive for savvy shoppers, are good strategies.”

3. Get opening hours right

Carefully consider the opening hours of a pop-up shop, Beachley says. Generally speaking, they’ll depend on the location.

Somewhere like a busy shopping centre or a CBD location, where people don’t leave work until after 5pm, will require longer opening hours, while other spots won’t, she says. But remember, extended hours mean higher staff costs.

4. Run a launch event, but only if it makes sense

Think carefully about whether to run a launch event for a pop-up store, Beachley says.

“Launch events can build hype and excitement, especially if you’re inviting people of influence like bloggers and media, who will share a positive experience with their readers and following.

Or, if you have VIP customers, it could be a pre-opening night, giving guests a special sneak peek and exclusive offers before the pop-up opens to the public.

“But the downside of a launch is that it can end up being quite costly. It requires a lot of time and effort, like sourcing and providing food and beverages, entertainment, decorations, sending and following up invites, and even licensing – if you’re planning to serve alcohol,” she explains.

Beachley recommends assessing whether the time and money could be better spent ensuring the pop-up shop itself is “looking, feeling and being as perfect as it can be”.

5. Be merry and bright

When it comes to attracting shoppers to a pop-up store during the festive season, think merry and bright.

Incorporate bright and eye-catching decorations like garland balloons or interactive competitions like a spinning prize wheel, Beachley advises.

6. Offer snacks and sips

Offering customers food and drinks is also a great tactic. “Offering coffee, fresh juices or fun displays like donut walls are guaranteed to get shoppers excited,” Beachley says.

Ensure all the appropriate permissions are in place for food and beverage service though.

7. Don’t make assumptions

While there’s a lot of research showing there’s an uplift in sales during the festive season, brands shouldn’t think a pop-up will be a cash cow.

Assuming you’ll sell more just because there are more people around is a big mistake, Beachley says. “You need to make sure the product or service is right for right now. Also don’t underestimate costs, such as staffing and leases, as they can fluctuate.”