‘Largest ever land consolidation’ $170m Woollahra project approved

Fortis has received approval to architecturally restore dilapidated buildings in Woollahra following a year of negotiations with individual owners.

The 3,500m site was acquired for around $50m and included 14 lots that were under separate ownership on the site; a deal which the company says is the largest privately held parcel of land in Woollahra.

Dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s, the existing and dilapidated buildings at 2A James St, Woollahra will be restored as part of a broader $170m project.

The project also features a collection of newly built luxury residences which will include a mix of two, three and four bedroom apartments.

Fortis Director Charles Mellick said the company aimed to preserve the best architectural elements of the site for future generations to enjoy.

“This is the first time off the plan apartments of this scale are being offered in Woollahra, also marking the biggest sqm regeneration in this suburb,” Mr Mellick said.

“Our aim with this project is to be sympathetic to its heritage and context, ensuring that the existing buildings are restored. A new build on the site will feature a collection of premium apartments, bringing together unparalleled quality and premium amenities in a location where new apartments are few and far between.”

The restoration project will include an 1880s theatre which will be converted into a single residence, with an end value of $20m.

The 1900s terraces will also be converted into two and three bedroom homes with gardens and secure carparking.

MHN Design Union has been appointed as the lead architects on the project, with landscaping by Wyer and CO and the interiors of luxury new residences being designed by Alexander & Co.

