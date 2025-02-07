Landmark developers bypass council to build 500 new homes

Property developers have begun to receive fastracked approvals through new state government planning rules, dodging ‘NIMBY’ local councils.

Landmark Group is one of the first property developers to receive two major residential development approvals under the recent NSW Government planning rules bypassing local councils.

The new planning approval pathway scheme allows for state significant development (SSD) to have a streamlined assessment process for major projects.

This allows developers to bypass local councils, who often slow down or disapprove projects. Instead, projects are approved directly by the state government

Landmark’s development at Dee Why ‘Casa Delmar,’ is now under construction, while Live Caringbah in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire is set to begin soon, with a combined value of $600 million.

The two projects were submitted to NSW state government under the Housing State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP), as each development features 15 per cent affordable dwellings for essential services workers, including nurses and police.

Head of Development at Landmark Joseph Scuderi said they were raising the bar for affordable living in Australia.

“We are going full steam ahead with both developments and believe the NSW Government’s new policies will go a long way to relieving the housing crisis in the state,” he said.

With nearly 500 apartments between Casa Delmar and Live.Caringbah these projects contribute to 1,450 apartments Landmark Group will deliver across Sydney by 2026 with a total pipeline includes over $5 billion in residential dwellings.

Landmark Group CEO Arash Tavakoli highlighted the company’s commitment to addressing the housing crisis.

“Housing affordability remains one of the biggest challenges our city faces, and we are determined to be part of the solution,” Mr Tavakoli said.

“Landmark is focused on delivering good quality, affordable homes that give essential workers the opportunity to live closer to where they work. This is a long-term priority for our business.”