King St: Inflation nightclub, male burlesque venue still looking for a buyer

The home of popular Melbourne nightclub Inflation and a male burlesque venue remains on the market more than 120 days since being listed.

Dubbed “King’s Quarter”, the collection of four adjoining buildings at 42-66 King St was put up for sale in September 2023.

Inflation is located at 54-60 King St alongside MenXclusive Australia which bills itself as “Australia’s Best Male Burlesque Melbourne” with performers including strippers.

Built in 1854, no. 46 King St formerly housed the strip club Showgirls Bar 20 before it moved to a new base further along the street.

JLL Melbourne CBD Sales has the King’s Quarter listing, which is expected to sell for about $45m.

The Grollo Group and St Martins Properties purchased the Inflation building for $17m in 2018.

Grollo Group later bought out the St Martins’ stake in Inflation and acquired the other buildings.

The Kings Quarter is described as a “high exposure triple-fronted site” and “the most remarkable collection of Melbourne CBD freeholds to be presented to the open market in recent history”.

Occupying a 1487sq m site, approximately 35,000 workers visit the surrounding area every day, according to the sales campaign.

