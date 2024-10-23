KFC, Starbucks and 7-Eleven converge on Melbourne’s Metro Tunnel retail spaces

The first look at what Melbourne’s Metro Tunnel stations’ retail space has been revealed, offering commuters access to a number of big brands.

IGA, People’s Coffee, and Sushi Sushi, along with global giants like Starbucks, KFC, and 7-Eleven have been confirmed so far, with more expected to be announced in the future.

Around 60 per cent of the retail space has been filled already across 4,000sq m at Arden Station in North Melbourne, Parkville Station, Anzac Station on St Kilda Rd, and the bustling State Library and Town Hall stations.

Director of Commercial Development and Services at Cross Yarra Aoife Kealy said when the Metro Tunnel opens in 2025, it will transform how commuters, visitors and shoppers engage with the city.

“We are committed to providing an exceptional retail experience that meets the needs of Melburnians, visitors to our city and the local community by enriching their journey through the Metro Tunnel stations,” Ms Kealy said.

Associate Director of Colliers Retail Leasing Tom Larwill said to meet the needs of the anticipated commuter traffic the new stations will feature some of Melbourne’s favourite retailers to enhance commuters experience.

“The level of interest received from retailers is a clear indication of the excitement and confidence around the Metro Tunnel Project in Melbourne,” Mr Larwill said.

“We’re in the process of negotiating a large portion of the remaining big tenancies and look forward to announcing them very soon.

“Every time I go down (into the stations), it’s really hard to comprehend the grandeur of every single station, they all have their own identities and they’re all very different.”

In what is Melbourne rail network’s biggest overhaul since the City Loop opened in 1981, the Metro Tunnel will transform travel by connecting the Sunbury, Cranbourne, and Pakenham lines and five new state of the art stations.

Colliers director and head of national research Nik Potter said the critical role that retail plays in shaping urban futures, especially as Melbourne’s projected growth is set to see it become Australia’s largest city within the next decade.

“Retail is a key component for shaping the future of our cities and Melbourne’s growing population, which is forecast to see the highest population growth nationally over the next ten years,” Mr Potter said.

“The growth throughout Victoria is supported by strong moving annual total (MAT) growth to June 2024 of a positive 8.1 per cent for restaurants, cafes and takeaway food, which is the highest growth nationally for this category.

“With the secured tenants at the Metro Tunnel’s five new stations weighing towards a majority of food and beverage providers, this number is anticipated to remain strong.”

Colliers Research team noted despite economic challenges, retail spending in Victoria has shown resilience, with a positive 2.8 per cent increase in June 2024 compared to last year and a 1.7 per cent annual growth rate.

