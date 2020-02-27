KFC adds spice to NSW’s most viewed commercial properties

The KFC at Dulwich Hill in Sydney was one of NSW’s most viewed properties last week.

From very quirky hotels to supermarkets to KFC outlets, New South Wales properties have been generating plenty of buzz on the commercial market.

Here are NSW’s most viewed commercial property from the past week.

THE COLLECTIONIST HOTEL

9-13 Marsden St, Camperdown

Is it a living art installation, or is it a hotel?

Whichever way you look at it, The Collectionist in Sydney’s Camperdown is undoubtedly the city’s quirkiest accommodation offering.

Potential buyers and interested observers have been checkout out its Realcommercial listing in droves, making it the most viewed New South Wales commercial property listing of the week and the second most viewed in the country.

The property’s leasehold is currently for sale through Metro Commercial.

RARE WATERFRONT LAND

80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno

It’s been more than a century since this block of land at Lugarno was offered to the market, and given its size and absolute waterfront position only 19km from the Sydney CBD, it’s no surprise that it’s been attracting heavy interest.

The property spans more than 25,000sqm, with agents from One Commercial saying its size makes it ideal for residential development, land sub-division, retirement living, a church or a school retreat, all subject to council approval.

With stunning views out to the Georges River, the land currently has a number of small, older buildings on it and is for sale through expressions of interest.

LEASE THIS FORMER ORGANIC FOOD STORE

62 & 62a Burns Bay Rd, Lane Cove

Formerly organic food store and cafe Flannery’s, here’s your chance to lease what is effectively a mini supermarket in Sydney’s north west.

The property, well known among locals as it occupies a prime position between Coles and Chemist Warehouse, has a huge 15 metres of street frontage and more than 700sqm of retail floorspace internally, along with a mezzanine office area and lower ground floor storage.

With infrastructure already in place including refrigeration, cool rooms, goods lifts and a loading dock, the building is ready to be whatever its next occupier needs it to be, and is available to lease now.

POTENTIAL DARLINGHURST DEVELOPMENT

1 Taggarts Lane, Darlinghurst

It mightn’t be much to look at from the outside, but this block of units in inner-city Darlinghurst is already a hit.

Comprising four one-bedroom units, two of which are currently leased, the property sits on a tiny 114sqm block of land but has a 15m height limit, marking it as a potential future development site.

The property, which sits only steps from Oxford St, will be auctioned on March 17.

CHICKEN, ANYONE?

498 New Canterbury Rd, Dulwich Hill

If you’ve ever fancied owning your own KFC investment, here’s the perfect opportunity.

Fast food restaurants have been rare on the commercial property market over the past 12 months, so this one Dulwich Hill in Sydney’s south-west is expected to be hotter than spicy wings when it goes to auction on March 19.

The property features a renewed 10-year ground lease to 2029 at a location that KFC has occupied for more than 40 years.

It currently returns $135,000 plus GST annually.