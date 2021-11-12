Keylin Group’s Brisbane, Gold Coast development explosion

During the height of the pandemic’s initial outbreak in March 2020, Brisbane developer Keylin Group was inking the deal on a new development site.

At the time, property prices were predicted to fall as much as 32 per cent and the economic future looked uncertain. But managing director Louis Cheung had already lost out on a site at Spring Hill twice before and when the second contract fell over he committed.

“We have always liked Spring Hill and that site has come up on the market a few times,” the 36-year-old development boss said.

“When we were purchasing, it was half data driven and half luck. In 2020, apartment supply was at its lowest level since 2013. So logic told us that we could be buying at the bottom. But obviously we didn’t know when that would pick up and at what velocity.

“That’s the luck contribution, it was much faster than we thought.”

Last week, the developer announced it had partnered with accommodation group Accor to deliver the city’s latest international brand to be delivered ahead of the Olympics.

The Mövenpick Hotel will stand on the Spring Hill site overlooking the soon to be redeveloped Victoria Parklands and will complement the heritage architecture of Spring Hill and neighbouring art-deco inspired residential tower, Oria.

The year is turning out to be a one full of announcements for the decade-old Keylin, which has been slowly ramping up activity in the past couple of years. The architectural projects are a breakout into the luxury market in Brisbane

“We are very grateful and forever learning,” Mr Cheung said.

“We’ve got a lot of experienced, reputable operators here in Brisbane which I do look up to.

“Keylin is a young and fast-growing company and we have just got to focus on our own team and what we do well and continue learning from others.”

Both of the Spring Hill buildings standing along the key thoroughfare of St Pauls Terrace will be heavily influenced by art deco design and feature opulent interiors including marble columns, terrazzo flooring and intricate details, paying homage to the historic suburb.

Sixty per cent of the $140m residential tower has sold off-the-plan after garnering more than 1400 inquiries. Each of the neighbouring hotel’s 96 rooms across 15 storeys will have a sweeping view of the city, with a grand two-storey lobby designed with eight-metre ceilings.

It has all the telltale signs of a high-end fit-out, including a new restaurant and bars, a 25-metre swimming pool, fitness centre, and a daily Chocolate Hour alongside an assortment of other Mövenpick’s signature offerings.

Following strong sales last year within the group’s northern Gold Coast townhouse project, Serenity, it was announced this month that Keylin had entered a joint venture Kinstone Group to deliver a new fast-food precinct within the Coomera Town Centre South Precinct.

The Spring Hill projects are already under construction and are expected to complete in 2024.