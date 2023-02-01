realcommercial.com.au logo
Kangaroo Island home at American River comes with four holiday units

News
Jessica Brown
First published 01 February 2023, 12:30pm

The American River property at 59-61 Bayview Rd is listed for sale with a $1.275 million to $1.325 million price guide. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

An American River property overlooking the ocean is offering savvy buyers a “happy place” to live and earn a pretty penny.

The 2300sq m acreage estate at 59-61 Bayview Rd known as Cooinda Holiday Village – Cooinda being an aboriginal word meaning ‘Happy Place’ – is for sale with a $1.275 million to $1.325 million price guide.

It includes a four-bedroom, two bathroom house and four two-bedroom holiday units, all of which have ocean views.

The property includes a main house and four holiday units. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

The main house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

It can be lived in or rented out. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

It also offers panoramic ocean views. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

Ouwens Casserly Real Estate agent John Lewis said it offered prospective buyers a chance to make a sea change while also tapping into Kangaroo Island’s popular tourism market.

“This is perfect for someone who’s looking for that work-life balance,” said Mr Lewis, who is selling the property with Nick van Vliet.

“You can manage your own Airbnb and live there.

“That’s pretty hard to find at the moment to get somewhere you can buy a nice place to live and keep earning some income.”

The property also has a large shed that can be used as a workshop, 9kW solar power and 280,000L concrete rainwater tanks.

There is potential to build another four units on the site with council approval once mains water is connected later this year.

Each of the units have two bedrooms and one bathroom. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

The units sit next to each other. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

They’re clean and tidy inside. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

They also have some pretty epic views of the coastline. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

For those interested in using the entire site as holiday accommodation, the main house could also be rented out as it comes fully furnished.

Mr Lewis said the property was attracting plenty of interest from prospective buyers, including retirees and savvy investors.

He said its peaceful and picturesque location and position on the island were also a big drawcard.

“American River is really accessible, you can be there in 40 minutes from the ferry,” he said.

Offers for the property, which CoreLogic data shows last sold in June 2022, close on February 14 at 3pm, unless it sells prior.

